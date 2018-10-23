Gunmen abduct journalist, one other in Nasarawa State

Lafia – Nasarawa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of a presenter with Nasarawa Broadcasting Service and his friend by unknown gunmen on Saturday night.

The command’s spokesman, SP Kennedy Idirisu told newsmen in Lafia that the presenter was abducted in Keffi at about 10 pm on Saturday while returning from work.

Idirisu said that the case was reported to the police in Keffi on Oct. 21, by a friend of the victim when he did not return home the previous night after closing from work.

He said the police began investigation and found the Honda CRV car belonging to one of the victims with an iPad abandoned by the road side in Dadin-Kowa area of Keffi.

Idirisu, who gave the names of the victims as Jerry Gana and Simpson Ogbu, said the police was working assiduously to locate and rescue them, and called on anyone with useful information to come forward.

He appealed to the families of the victims and management of NBS to remain calm as the command would not relent until the victims were released.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Yusuf Musa, General Manager of the station told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that one of the victims is a presenter on contract with the station.

“I have just returned from a foreign trip and yet to be adequately briefed on the details of the incident, but what I can say is that one of the victims is a presenter, working on contract basis with us,” Musa said. (NAN)