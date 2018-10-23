Ukelle communities demand nomination of candidate

By Emma Una

CALABAR— MEMBERS of North and South Ukelle communities in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, yesterday, embarked on a peaceful protest to call for the nomination of Mr. Emmanuel Asegem in Yala 2 Constituency, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The crowd comprising youths, women, community leaders and the elderly protested in the villages with placards.

Spokesperson of the protesters, Mr. James Ebele said: “We have mobilised about 60,000 votes in the six wards of Ukelle. We would cast the votes to the governor but if our choice is not nominated for the election, it will be difficult for us to vote for any other person.’’