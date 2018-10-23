Ukelle communities demand nomination of candidate

By Emma Una
CALABAR— MEMBERS of North and South Ukelle communities in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, yesterday, embarked on a peaceful protest to call for the nomination of Mr. Emmanuel Asegem in Yala 2 Constituency, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.
The crowd comprising youths, women, community leaders and the elderly protested in the villages with placards.
Spokesperson of the protesters, Mr. James Ebele said: “We have mobilised about 60,000 votes in the six wards of Ukelle. We would cast the votes to the governor but if our choice is not nominated for the election, it will be difficult for us to vote for any other person.’’
Related Articles
Champions League ‘dream’ awaits Monaco coach Henry
Newly-appointed Monaco coach Thierry Henry has no intention of sulking over the Ligue 1 side’s poor domestic form as he seeks a “dream” Champions League
Benzema, Marcelo scores as Real Madrid get much-needed win against Viktoria Plzen in UCL tie
- Real Madrid defeated Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, October 23- Benzema and Marcelo scored a goal apiece to gift
British government reportedly informs Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Kanu - Source
British authorities have reportedly briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel document they are about to issue to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Would I celebrate like crazy my team’s goal …? – Mourinho
Jose Mourinho insists he will be on his best behaviour on his return to Stamford Bridge, but hopes his Manchester United side inflict Chelsea’s first
Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty – Atiku
Former Vice President of Nigeria and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2019 election Atiku Abubakar has said that under the current
Chelsea manager makes surprise statement about Mourinho which could anger Blues fans
- Sarri says Mourinho should be given more respect for his achievement - His comments comes in the wake of abusive chants made by Chelsea
Breaking: Fayose pleads not guilty, denied bail as trial adjourned till Wednesday
By Anthony Ogbonna The Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-led Federal High Court in Lagos has, Monday, denied the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose bail in
Sowore Picks Accomplished Public Health Expert, Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, As Running Mate
Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai has been selected as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC). Dr. Rufai's appointment was announced by Dr Malcolm Fabiyi, Deputy
Lagos records 667 domestic, sexual violence cases in 3 months — Official
The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) says 667 cases of domestic and sexual violence were recorded from July to September this year. RapeOf
Post Your Comment below: >>