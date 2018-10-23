NDDC to establish industrial devt centre in A-Ibom

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has said that plans have been concluded to create an Industrial Development Centre in Uyo.

Managing Director of the commission, Mr. Nsima Ekere, said this in Ikot Ekpene during the flag-off of the entrepreneurship/agricultural disbursement grants for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District initiated by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Ekere, who is also the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, said the agency was working in tandem with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, to establish the centre, to train, mentor and empower the youths.

He said: “NDDC is about development and creating jobs to banish poverty.

“What would you have expected from the uncommon Senator? Little wonder the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District declared that wherever he goes, they will go with him. I am not surprised that this Senatorial District loves Senator Godswill Akpabio.”

He expressed delight at the support given to him by the people of the senatorial district, declaring that, with similar support from the other two senatorial districts, his victory in the 2019 election was assured.

He promised to complete the Ikot Ekpene – Uyo Road, Four Points-By-Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene. He also pledged to build the international market in Ikot Ekpene, if elected governor.

“We must showcase Ikot Ekpene as the commercial city of Akwa Ibom State,” Ekere said.