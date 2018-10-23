IPOB: Britain briefs Nigeria on Nnamdi Kanu’s travelling documents

as Buhari promises to defend Nigeria against Nnamdi Kanu’s home coming threat
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – THE British authorities have briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel documents they were about to issue to Namdi Kanu, who holds a Nigeria-U.K dual citizenship.
This is as the Presidency Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari was strong and capable to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria against any threat.
A source privy to the British arrangement but spoke on the condition of anonymity disclosed this to journalists Tuesday night in Abuja.
According to the source, the British authorities said that they have the best intentions towards the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Meanwhile, the Presidency has maintained that the President was capable of handling any security issues that could come up from the threat by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu who was quoted to have said that he was coming back to the country with ‘hell’.
Reacting to the alleged threat, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement in Abuja, assured Nigerians that there was no need to panic over alleged Nnamdi Kanu’s return as the federal government was capable of handling every situation.
The statement read, “The Presidency wishes to restate that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat, assuring all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB on returning to the country “with hell’’.
“Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and other countries.
“The Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations. Nigerians have nothing to fear from this.”
