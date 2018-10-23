French League giants Lyon force Hoffenheim to 3-3 draw in a crunchy Champions League meeting

French League side Lyon shared the spoils with Hoffenheim in an interesting encounter which recorded six goals in just 90 minutes. The two sides hit the ground running from the blast of the whistle but it was the visitors who drew the first blood

Joelinton's late minute strike was all Hoffenheim needed to avoid defeat in their Champions League match day 3 encounter at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Lyon made their intentions clear as early as the 3rd minute as Tanguy Ndombele set up Bertrand Traore who then hit the post with a left footed drive.

However, Traore would not be denied in the 26th minute as he opened the scoring for Lyon with a well-placed shot into the right hand corner.

Andrej Kramaric leveled parity for the German League side in the 32nd minute - five minutes after conceding their first of the night.

READ ALSO: Paulo Dybala's lone strike help Juventus beat Man United at Old Trafford

After the break, Hoffenheim are re-charged and score an early 2nd half goal – that man Kramaric again as he finds the bottom left corner from a Kerem Demirbay cross.

After coming from behind to take the lead, Hoffenheim smell blood and Pavel Kaderabek is next to test the keeper in the 57th minute.

However, just 2 minutes later, Lyon get their equaliser as Ndombele finishes well from an acute angle.

The match then turns on its head in the 67th minute as Memphis Depay’s clinical shot gives Lyon the lead.

End to end action ensues as Hoffenheim chase another equaliser and both teams see shots saved by the respective goalkeepers.

Incredibly, the Hoffenheim faithful erupt as Joelinton snatches a stoppage time leveller for the home team.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

The Lyon keeper powerless as he drills his shot home from close-range.

An eventful evening for both teams but Manchester City would have been pleased with the outcome as both teams dropped points.

Football Transfers That Shocked The World - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng