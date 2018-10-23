French League giants Lyon force Hoffenheim to 3-3 draw in a crunchy Champions League meeting

French League side Lyon shared the spoils with Hoffenheim in an interesting encounter which recorded six goals in just 90 minutes. The two sides hit the ground running from the blast of the whistle but it was the visitors who drew the first blood
Joelinton's late minute strike was all Hoffenheim needed to avoid defeat in their Champions League match day 3 encounter at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena.
Lyon made their intentions clear as early as the 3rd minute as Tanguy Ndombele set up Bertrand Traore who then hit the post with a left footed drive.
However, Traore would not be denied in the 26th minute as he opened the scoring for Lyon with a well-placed shot into the right hand corner.
Andrej Kramaric leveled parity for the German League side in the 32nd minute - five minutes after conceding their first of the night.
READ ALSO: Paulo Dybala's lone strike help Juventus beat Man United at Old Trafford
After the break, Hoffenheim are re-charged and score an early 2nd half goal – that man Kramaric again as he finds the bottom left corner from a Kerem Demirbay cross.
After coming from behind to take the lead, Hoffenheim smell blood and Pavel Kaderabek is next to test the keeper in the 57th minute.
However, just 2 minutes later, Lyon get their equaliser as Ndombele finishes well from an acute angle.
The match then turns on its head in the 67th minute as Memphis Depay’s clinical shot gives Lyon the lead.
End to end action ensues as Hoffenheim chase another equaliser and both teams see shots saved by the respective goalkeepers.
Incredibly, the Hoffenheim faithful erupt as Joelinton snatches a stoppage time leveller for the home team.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
The Lyon keeper powerless as he drills his shot home from close-range.
An eventful evening for both teams but Manchester City would have been pleased with the outcome as both teams dropped points.
Football Transfers That Shocked The World - on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Champions League ‘dream’ awaits Monaco coach Henry
Newly-appointed Monaco coach Thierry Henry has no intention of sulking over the Ligue 1 side’s poor domestic form as he seeks a “dream” Champions League
Benzema, Marcelo scores as Real Madrid get much-needed win against Viktoria Plzen in UCL tie
- Real Madrid defeated Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, October 23- Benzema and Marcelo scored a goal apiece to gift
British government reportedly informs Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Kanu - Source
British authorities have reportedly briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel document they are about to issue to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Delta flood victims beg FG, state govt for shore protection
By Chancel SundayBOMADI—Victims of submerged Gbekebor community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have appealed to the state and federal governments to urgently
2019 election -There is no extension for submission of candidates name – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will not extend the deadline for submission of list of candidates’ names by political parties
Adekuoroye, Oborodudu to represent Nigeria at World Wrestling Championship in Budapest
Odunayo Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborodudu, Aminat Adeniyi, and Blessing Onyebuchi have all been selected to represent team Nigeria at the 2018 World Wrestling Championship which will
After Two Failed Marriages, Oni Of Ife Unveils 25-Year-Old Prophetess/Evangelist As New Queen
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunmusi, has announced Miss Naomi Oluwaseyi as his new Queen. Naomi, 25, is based in Akure, the Ondo State capital,
Tech: Hands on with Huawei's brand new smartphone, the Mate 20 Pro
Huawei's Mate 20 Pro is here. It's a high-end flagship phone to go up against the Google Pixel 3 XL and the iPhone XS Max,
We will not allow anybody toy with Kaduna’s diversity… – El Rufai
…says security agencies to escort approved vehicles transiting through KadunaThe governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has vowed that the state government will
Post Your Comment below: >>