Champions League ‘dream’ awaits Monaco coach Henry

Newly-appointed Monaco coach Thierry Henry has no intention of sulking over the Ligue 1 side’s poor domestic form as he seeks a “dream” Champions League date with Club Brugge Wednesday.
Former Arsenal and France star Henry kicked off his fledgling coaching career with a 2-1 away defeat to Strasbourg at the weekend, a result that left the struggling Principality side second from bottom of the French league table.
Monaco fans will be hoping it won’t be more of the same on Wednesday, when they face the Belgians away looking to claim their first points of the group stages.
Henry, a Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2009, believes it could be just the tonic to get Monaco, beaten finalists in 2004, back on track.
“People might ask if this match is coming at the right time for me, given our position in the table,” Henry said in Bruges on Tuesday.
“But they say the same about the teams leading the table, they say the Champions League can’t be won by teams fighting for the (domestic) title.
“I don’t see it like that. The Champions League is a dream. You want to play in it, you want to be part of it and it might just be what we need to give us back some confidence.”
After succeeding Leonardo Jardim at the Monaco helm, in just one week Henry has “introduced a degree of tactical flexibility” into Monaco’s game, said midfielder Youri Tielemans, who knows Henry well from his previous role as an assistant to Roberto Martinez in the Belgium set-up.
Henry expects a tough game at the Jan Breydelstadion against a team with “quality” players who “know how to fight till the end”.
Uzoho shines in Elche debut win
But the 41-year-old Frenchman has insisted on instilling a degree of optimism and is adopting a philosophical approach as he looks for the performance that will help Monaco believe again.
“We’re not in a situation where we can laugh about things, but we have to combine respect, humility, hard work and joy,” said Henry.
“It’s always easier to work when there’s joy.”
Henry’s first game in charge as coach was marked by a 17th-minute opener for Strasbourg and a sending-off which left Monaco, now 24 points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain, fighting for the scraps.
But the World Cup winner insists his Champions League debut as coach cannot come quick enough.
“It’s good for us to have this match right after Strasbourg, so we can try and regain some confidence and not think too much about certain things.
“We’re looking for a win or a really good performance as quickly as possible.”
Henry makes Ligue 1 return with freefalling Monaco
Related Articles
Champions League ‘dream’ awaits Monaco coach Henry
Newly-appointed Monaco coach Thierry Henry has no intention of sulking over the Ligue 1 side’s poor domestic form as he seeks a “dream” Champions League
Benzema, Marcelo scores as Real Madrid get much-needed win against Viktoria Plzen in UCL tie
- Real Madrid defeated Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, October 23- Benzema and Marcelo scored a goal apiece to gift
British government reportedly informs Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Kanu - Source
British authorities have reportedly briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel document they are about to issue to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Drama in Ondo as PDP accuses Akeredolu’s supporters of tearing down campaign posters of its gubernatorial candidate
- The Ondo chapter of the PDP has accused supporters of Gov Akeredolu of tearing down Eyitayo Jegede’s campaign posters- The PDP said the governor’s
Sen. Sani joins PRP
Abuja – Sen. Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) on Tuesday joined People’s Redemption Party (PRP), three days after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).Shehu SaniSani Sani
Prices of selected food stuff decreased in September – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says average price of some selected food items in the country decreased in September. The bureau disclosed this in its
No plan to sell Ajaokuta Steel Plant – Osinbajo
By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that there was no plan by the Federal Government to sell the Ajaokuta Steel
AFCON 2019: Nigeria on the brink of qualification
By Jacob Ajom The Super Eagles took a giant step in their bid to earn a ticket to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be
Atiku: SGF slot goes to South-West as South-East gets VP – Daniel
…Peter Obi’s choice as VP to carry South-Eat along …Says Atiku’s manifesto soon to be out By Anthony Ogbonna The Director-General, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, has
Post Your Comment below: >>