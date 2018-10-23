Politics: Trump admits he has no proof of his repeated claim that 'Middle Easterners' are among a caravan of migrants heading north from Central America

- President Donald Trump admitted on Tuesday that he has no proof of 'Middle Easterners' among a caravan of migrants headed to the US from Central America.
- Trump claimed on Monday that "criminals and unknown Middle Easterners" were "mixed in" with the caravan, with Vice President Mike Pence later echoing his assertions in a live interview.
- An estimated 7,200 migrants from Latin America are headed toward the US, fleeing rampant poverty and violence in their home countries. They had reached Hitula, Mexico as of Tuesday.
President Donald Trump conceded in a Tuesday afternoon press conference he has no proof to back up his and Vice President Mike Pence's repeated assertions that "unknown Middle Easterners" were among a caravan of migrants heading to the US from Central America.
Trump said “there’s no proof of anything, but there could very well be" when pressed by CNN reporter Jim Acosta for concrete evidence that people of Middle Eastern descent or that suspected terrorists were among the group.
After initially tweeting that claim on Monday that "criminals and unknown Middle Easterners" were "mixed in" among the estimated 7,000 migrants headed to the US, Trump doubled down later that day, telling reporters "if take your cameras and search ... you're gonna find MS-13, you're gonna find Middle Eastern, you're gonna find everything."
In a Monday interview with The Washington Post's Robert Costa, Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump, calling it "inconceivable there are not people of Middle Eastern descent in a crowd of more than 7,000 people advancing toward our border."
Trump's denial came after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump "absolutely" had proof of Middle Eastern people in the caravan, with both she and Pence's spokeswoman Alyssa Farah emphasizing Department of Homeland Security statistics stating that an average of 10 "suspected terrorists" a day were apprehended by Border Patrol in 2017.
The migrants in the caravan are mainly fleeing El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, three nations riddled with gang violence, corruption, and poor economic conditions to immigrate or seek asylum in the United States. As of Tuesday, they had reached the city of Huixtla, Mexico, about 1,100 miles from the US border.
Related Articles
Strategy: Target is making an ambitious and unprecedented move to steal shoppers from Amazon (TGT)
Target announced on Tuesday that it is removing the order minimum requirement for most items sold online during the holiday season. That means most
Tech: A 16 year old just became the new world champion of 'Tetris' — see the remarkable video of the winning game right here
There's a new world champion of "Tetris": 16-year-old Joseph Saelee took the crown over the past weekend. Saelee had tears running down his face
Sports: NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 8
We're almost halfway through the 2018 NFL season, and the league still feels crowded. While a clear group of four has established themselves as the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Finance: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, PYPL, TSLA)
Here is what you need to know. Trump is pulling the US out of an obscure 144-year-old treaty to take a shot at China
GEJ’s cousin cries out, says he is being persecuted because of former president
- Azibaola Robert, a cousin to Goodluck Jonathan, says he is being victimised for his advocacy against environmental injustice in the Niger Delta- Robert claims
DSS speaks on Nnamdi Kanu's escape, issues strong warning
- The DSS has denied that five of its personnel aided Nnamdi Kanu's escape- The DSS describe the news as fake, mischievous and defamatory- Kanu’s
We’re the best side in Europe in shots, says Guardiola as he urges Man City to be ruthless
Pep Guardiola challenged his Manchester City attack to be even more clinical after an impressive 5-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday lifted them back to
Klopp says Nations League akin to opera overdose
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has once more criticised the Nations League, comparing the tournament to watching opera every night or having world heavyweight champion Anthony
APO: Opening of Elections Reporting Training
First, let me welcome all of you to the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy. We are thrilled to have you with us for
Post Your Comment below: >>