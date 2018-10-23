Super Eagles captain Mikel promises to donate money to Nigeria Amputee Football Team

Captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Mikel John Obi has promised to donate money to Nigeria Amputee Football Team who are cash-strapped ahead of the 2018 Amputee Football World Cup.
Known as the Special Eagles, the Nigeria Amputee Football Team have been soliciting for money to fund what would be their first World Cup campaign.
According to BBC Sport, Mikel wants to support the team with money and kit.
Fred Edoreh who has been coordinating fund-raising for the team said Mikel has promised to help out.
"We've spoken to a representative of John Mikel Obi who has offered to help the team," Edoreh told BBC Sport.
"His support will come as a big boost, but right now the dilemma is to find the flights to get the squad to Mexico.”
Race against time
With just a day to go to the kickoff, the Special Eagles are in a race against time to make it to 2018 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico after missing out on the last three editions due to lack of funding.
Nigeria face Brazil in their first game of the Amputee World Cup on Sunday, October 28 and the first batch of the team made of eight players and coach will leave Nigeria on Wednesday.
Fund-raising is still ongoing to ensure that the second batch of players and coaches make it to Mexico before the first game on Sunday.
Several Nigerians including President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick and a host of Super Eagles players have thrown in their support for the team.
It has been a hard journey for the team who got into an accident earlier in October on their way to Abuja to secure visas for their trip.
