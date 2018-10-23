3 words of wisdom from Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo has shared some of his teachings online via his Facebook page.

Here are three words of wisdom from the founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners' Chapel. They are:

Avoid laziness and secure your future instead

Today, October 23, 2018, the popular cleric preached against laziness.

He said, "A lazy man will gradually have his mental system corroded. He will lose his balance and his sense of judgment. Your future can be secured by investing your labor. Don't wait for it, it never comes on its own."

Your life depends on your attitude

In another post, Bishop Oyedepo encouraged people to work on their attitude in order to get the best out of life.

In his words, "Life is about disposition, not position (Lk. 22:27). It is about sacrifice and not surplus (Job 29:3–18). It is about giving and not just receiving (Prov. 11:24–25). Your attitude to life will determine what it offers you."

Have faith in the kind of God that you serve

Later that day, October 20, 2018, the Living Faith founder shared a powerful reminder about God.

"Remember that God is not a usurper, God is a master supplier. There is nothing in the Bible designed to take advantage of you. Phil. 4:19," he wrote.

Bishop Oyedepo is the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners' Chapel and one of the most beloved pastors in Nigeria.