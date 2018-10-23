Sports: NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 8

We're almost halfway through the 2018 NFL season, and the league still feels crowded.

While a clear group of four has established themselves as the best in football, the remainder of the playoff picture still feels like a complete mystery, with teams playing above expectations looking to keep the good times rolling, and those underperforming hoping to find a fix in the second half of the year.

And of course, at the bottom of the league, there are a few teams that are already looking ahead to the 2019 NFL Draft.

Take a look below to see where each NFL team stands heading into Week 8.

32. Buffalo Bills

play Derek Anderson looked hopeless on Sunday. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Record: 2-5

Last week: 27th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Colts, 37-5

Week 8 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: The Bills quarterback situation remains an absolute disaster. Recently signed backup Derek Anderson was hardly an improvement over Nathan Peterman, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble in his debut for Buffalo. Lacking a better alternative, he'll get the start again this week.

31. San Francisco 49ers

play The 49ers certainly have a future, but the present sure looks ugly. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Record: 1-6

Last week: 29th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Rams, 39-10

Week 8 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: After losing a heartbreaker to the Packers on Monday night in Week 6, the 49ers came out flat on Sunday. This team could have something when Jimmy Garoppolo returns next year, but until then, they're better off playing for a high draft pick.

30. Oakland Raiders

play For better or worse, Jon Gruden is rebuilding the Raiders from the ground up. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Record: 1-5

Last week: 32nd

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 8 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Head coach Jon Gruden is making good on reports that he planned a "fire sale" for the team, most recently shipping away wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first round pick. Unlike his decision to trade away Khalil Mack before the season, this time, many think the Raiders got the better end of the deal.

29. New York Giants

play Eli Manning has not played up to expectations this season. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Record: 1-6

Last week: 31st

Week 7 result: Lost to the Falcons, 23-20

Week 8 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Eli Manning looked slightly improved this week, but still only managed six points in his first three quarters against one of the worst defenses in the league before pushing for two touchdowns in what was essentially garbage time. This week against the Redskins with the Giants looking towards a bye week, he could be playing for his job.

28. Arizona Cardinals

play Josh Rosen is still finding his groove in the starting role in Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Record: 1-6

Last week: 28th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Broncos, 45-10

Week 8 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Cardinals just got their first win of the season two weeks ago against the 49ers, and now the two teams will meet again, with two wins between them. The season is young, but this game could have some big implications when it comes to jockeying for draft position.

27. Cleveland Browns

play Baker Mayfield lead a big comeback on Sunday, but couldn't complete it for the win. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Record: 2-4-1

Last week: 25th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Buccaneers, 26-23

Week 8 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: No team has ever had more than five overtime games in a single season. Not even halfway through their 2018 campaign, the Browns have already played in four.

26. Indianapolis Colts

play Marlon Mack is a must-add fantasy player after his big week against the Bills. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Record: 2-5

Last week: 30th

Week 7 result: Beat the Bills, 37-5

Week 8 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Marlon Mack lit up the Bills on Sunday, rushing for 126 yards and scoring two touchdowns for the Colts. Add him to your fantasy team if you can.

25. Tennessee Titans

play Mike Vrabel's aggressive play calling was bound to come back around eventually. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Record: 3-4

Last week: 17th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Chargers, 20-19

Week 8 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The gutsy play-calling of head coach Mike Vrabel came back to bite the Titans on Sunday, failing twice on a two-point conversion attempt to lose to the Chargers in London. The Titans have now lost three straight after a promising start to the year.

24. Atlanta Falcons

play Julio Jones is one of the busiest receivers in football but still can't seem to find the end zone. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Record: 3-4

Last week: 22nd

Week 7 result: Beat the Giants, 23-20

Week 8 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Falcons have won two straight, but have a long way to go before their season is turned around. They are still looking up from fourth place in an NFC South division that's loaded with talent.

23. New York Jets

play Sam Darnold is in the middle of a rough two-week stretch. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Record: 3-4

Last week: 23rd

Week 7 result: Lost to the Vikings, 37-17

Week 8 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Sam Darnold struggled against the Vikings defense on Sunday, throwing for just 206 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions. His job won't be any easier this week as the Jets travel to Chicago to take on the Bears.

22. Denver Broncos

play It was all high fives at Mile High last Thursday for the Broncos. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Record: 3-4

Last week: 24th

Week 7 result: Beat the Cardinals, 45-10

Week 8 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Denver Broncos were able to stop a four-game skid with a dominant performance over the Cardinals on Thursday night, but keeping that momentum going on the road, against the Chiefs, feels like a tall order.

21. Detroit Lions

play The Lions offense has all the pieces to be great. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Record: 3-3

Last week: 21st

Week 7 result: Beat the Dolphins, 32-21

Week 8 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: After years without a 100-yard rusher, the Detroit Lions look like they've finally established something special with running back Kerryon Johnson, who ran for a whopping 158 yards on Sunday. If he can remain a threat through the second half of the season, it could open up Detroit's passing game for Matthew Stafford even more.

20. Dallas Cowboys

play Dak Prescott will likely enjoy having a new offensive weapon in Amari Cooper. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Record: 3-4

Last week: 19th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Redskins, 20-17

Week 8 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Cowboys have been one of the worst passing teams in football to start the 2018 season — can newly-acquired Amari Cooper start playing like his old self and provide the spark they need?

19. Seattle Seahawks

play Russell Wilson is the best thing the Seahawks have going for them. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Record: 3-3

Last week: 20th

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 8 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Seahawks have been up-and-down all season, but looked as dominant as football fans remembered from years ago with their big win over the Raiders in London two weeks ago. Coming off of their bye week, Russell Wilson will need to keep the magic going if the Seahawks are to reach the postseason.

18. Miami Dolphins

play Kenyan Drake will play a big role in the Dolphins fortunes as the season carries on. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Record: 4-3

Last week: 14th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Lions, 32-21

Week 8 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: Despite their winning record, things in Miami look like a mess right now, with backup quarterback Brock Osweiler doing his best to keep the offense moving and head coach Adam Gase refusing to provide some crucial answers.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

play Jameis Winston got his first win since returning from his suspension. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Record: 3-3

Last week: 26th

Week 7 result: Beat the Browns, 26-23

Week 8 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers did just enough to hold off the Browns in overtime in Week 7, but still face an uphill battle against the Saints and Panthers if they hope to take the NFC South.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

play Blake Bortles got benched on Sunday, but he's still the best Jacksonville has at quarterback. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Record: 3-4

Last week: 13th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Texans, 20-7

Week 8 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (in London)

One thing to know: The Jaguars' offense is in free fall, putting up just 10 points over the past two weeks combined. The team is so desperate for a spark that quarterback Blake Bortles was benched late in the game on Sunday in favor of Cody Kessler.

15. Chicago Bears

play Football is a game of inches, as the Chicago Bears were reminded on Sunday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Record: 3-3

Last week: 8th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Patriots, 38-31

Week 8 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears came just inches short of completing a Hail Mary in the final seconds of regulation against the Patriots but were stopped just short of the goal line.

14. Houston Texans

play Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans are right back in the playoff hunt after a brutal start to the year. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Record: 4-3

Last week: 18th

Week 7 result: Beat the Jaguars, 20-7

Week 8 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Houston Texans have now won four straight games after a 0-3 start to the season, and suddenly find themselves leading the AFC South.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

play The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping they can find some of the magic that propelled them to a Super Bowl last season. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Record: 3-4

Last week: 12th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Panthers, 21-17

Week 8 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

One thing to know: After getting caught celebrating a bit too early, the Eagles blew a 17-point lead to the Panthers at home — the second time this year that Philadelphia has taken a loss after failing to stop a fourth-and-10 or longer. They'll travel to London for their first international game in franchise history hoping to bounce back.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

play Andy Dalton and the Bengals fell flat against the Chiefs after a hot start to the season. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Record: 4-3

Last week: 7th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 45-10

Week 8 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: After scoring at least 21 points in each of their first six games to start the season, the Bengals' offense was held to a paltry 10 points against the Chiefs on Sunday. Maybe that Kansas City defense is better than believed.

11. Washington Redskins

play Washington could be one of the surprise playoff teams this year. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Record: 4-2

Last week: 16th

Week 7 result: Beat the Cowboys, 20-17

Week 8 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: Washington is off to a terrific 4-2 start. With a win over the Giants in Week 8, they could take a commanding lead in an NFC East division that looks set for a chaotic finish.

10. Green Bay Packers

play Aaron Rodgers is a tough man to doubt. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Record: 3-2-1

Last week: 9th

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 8 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Packers opened as 8.5-point underdogs against the Rams for their Week 8 matchup — the biggest spread Green Bay has ever faced with Aaron Rodgers under center.

9. Baltimore Ravens

play Justin Tucker couldn't believe his missed extra point either. (@JRown32 / Twitter)

Record: 4-3

Last week: 6th

Week 7 result: Lost to the Saints, 24-23

Week 8 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Justin Tucker's first career missed extra point came at the worst possible time and wound up costing the Ravens a chance to win in overtime. He's still one of the best kickers to play the game, but it will be interesting to see how he recovers after such a brutal miss.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

play Antonio Brown and the Steelers offense is moving pretty well despite Le'Veon Bell's absence. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Record: 3-2-1

Last week: 15th

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 8 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: So the Steelers bye week has now come and gone — where's Le'Veon Bell?

7. Carolina Panthers

play Kiss Cam. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Record: 4-2

Last week: 10th

Week 7 result: Beat the Eagles, 21-17

Week 8 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Cam Newton played Super Cam on Sunday, leading the Panthers on an epic 21-point fourth quarter comeback against the reigning Super Bowl champions. In a crowded NFC playoff picture, it's a win that could prove decisive near the end of the season.

6. Minnesota Vikings

play Adam Thielen is making his case to be considered the top receiver in the league. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Record: 4-2-1

Last week: 11th

Week 7 result: Beat the Jets, 37-17

Week 8 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Adam Thielen now has more than 100 receiving yards in seven straight games to start the year, tying a record set by Charlie Hennigan back in 1961. Against the questionable Saints secondary, he'll have a solid chance to break it.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

play The Chargers are one of the most complete teams in football through seven weeks. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Record: 5-2

Last week: 5th

Week 7 result: Beat the Titans, 20-19

Week 8 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Chargers only two losses on the season came against the Chiefs and the Rams. If you've been searching for a third team in the AFC that could cause trouble in the postseason, look no further.

4. New Orleans Saints

play Drew Brees became just the fourth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdowns on Sunday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Record: 5-1

Last week: 4th

Week 7 result: Beat the Ravens, 24-23

Week 8 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Just two weeks after Tom Brady threw for his 500th career touchdown pass, Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the fourth quarterback to reach the mark. The two will be battling to top each other on the list until one retires.

3. New England Patriots

play The Bill Belichick winter line looks very similar to last year's collection. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Record: 5-2

Last week: 2nd

Week 7 result: Beat the Bears, 38-31

Week 8 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: After a few stumbles to start the season the Patriots are once again looking like an AFC powerhouse. Their divisional matchup against the Bills could get ugly.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

play Patrick Mahomes is making a lot of Chiefs fans and fantasy players extremely happy. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Record: 6-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 7 result: Beat the Bengals, 45-10

Week 8 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes continues to shine for the Chiefs, throwing for 358 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday night against the formidable Bengals.

1. Los Angeles Rams

play Todd Gurley and the Rams cannot be stopped. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Record: 7-0

Last week: 1st

Week 7 result: Beat the 49ers, 39-10

Week 8 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Another week, another dominant performance from the Los Angeles Rams. It's tough to see Sean McVay's squad as anything short of Super Bowl favorites as we approach the midpoint of the season.

