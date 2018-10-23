Take-off date of Nigeria Air to be announced soon

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Maxwell Tochukwu
abuja—Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the embargo placed on Nigeria Air, the national carrier, will be lifted as soon as possible.
Nigeria Air Suspension: 1st Letter To Fec: What Happened?
According to James Daudu, the ministry’s deputy director of media and public affairs, Sirika said this while receiving Fahad Al Taffaq, United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Nigeria, in Abuja
He quoted the minister as saying the new date for take-off of the airline would be announced soon.
Abuja rail running below 100km/h because we don’t want to kill cows –Amaechi
“The suspended national carrier would be activated as soon as possible, although the December 24th earlier given for its take-off is no longer feasible,” the statement quoted him to have said.
In September, the minister announced the suspension of the national carrier which was to be launched in December, saying it was a “tough decision” taken by the federal executive council.
Subsequently, Lai Mohammed, minister of information said the national carrier project was suspended due to investor apathy.
But Sirika said that was untrue as the “national carrier project has an avalanche of well-grounded and ready investors.”
Critics of the current administration had described the project as an avenue to siphon funds.
Related Articles
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Tech: The weed-killing chemical involved in a Monsanto lawsuit was found in Cheerios and Quaker Oat bars. Here's how worried you should be.
A new round of tests from the Environmental Working Group shows the presence of a weed-killer in children's breakfast foods like Cheerios and Lucky Charms.
China officially launches the world's longest sea bridge
In usual fashion, China has officially launched its 55km bridge and tunnel which turns out to be the world's longest sea bridge.We're guessing China's general
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Type 2 Polio virus discovered in Bauchi – WHO
By Charles Agwam – Bauchi World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed the discovery of a type-2 polio virus in Bauchi capital, the State Coordinator of World
19 years old bloggers acquires 2 cars to appreciate her parents at the same time -photos
A teen blogger is trending on social media for buying 2 cars for her parents at the same time. 19-year-old Priscilla Emasoga trades Crypto currencies, and
EFCC to begin investigation of abandoned projects across the nation
The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) says it has set up a team to commence investigation of abandoned government projects spread across the country. Acting
Nnamdi Kanu not in Jerusalem, says Israeli govt
…Kanu’s resurfacing pre-arranged by DSS —Uwazuruike…As coalition mobilises 1m youths to receive IPOB leader By Chioma Gabriel, Chidi Nkwopara & Peter Okutu THE Israeli government, yesterday, said
Jose Mourinho reveals true feelings about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Man United showdown against Juventus
- Jose Mourinho expressed his hidden feelings about Ronaldo - Manchester United will take on Juventus in the Champions League- Both manager and player
Tech: A woman spotted her relatives' call for 'HELP' in photos NOAA took of Hurricane Michael's aftermath, and the program could revolutionize the way people are rescued after disasters
One of the feel-good stories to come out of Hurricane Michael was the woman who spotted her relatives' call for help thanks to interactive maps
Post Your Comment below: >>