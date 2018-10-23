Take-off date of Nigeria Air to be announced soon

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Maxwell Tochukwu

abuja—Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the embargo placed on Nigeria Air, the national carrier, will be lifted as soon as possible.

According to James Daudu, the ministry’s deputy director of media and public affairs, Sirika said this while receiving Fahad Al Taffaq, United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Nigeria, in Abuja

He quoted the minister as saying the new date for take-off of the airline would be announced soon.

“The suspended national carrier would be activated as soon as possible, although the December 24th earlier given for its take-off is no longer feasible,” the statement quoted him to have said.

In September, the minister announced the suspension of the national carrier which was to be launched in December, saying it was a “tough decision” taken by the federal executive council.

Subsequently, Lai Mohammed, minister of information said the national carrier project was suspended due to investor apathy.

But Sirika said that was untrue as the “national carrier project has an avalanche of well-grounded and ready investors.”

Critics of the current administration had described the project as an avenue to siphon funds.