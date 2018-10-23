Imo guber: Ihedioha names running mate

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has named Gerald Irona, as his running mate for the 2019 governorship election.

The Director General, DG, of Ihedioha Campaign Organization, ICO, Dr. Vin Udokwu, who made this public via a press statement, also explained that Irona’s “nomination was a product of a wide-ranging consultation with relevant stakeholders across the state”.

According to Udokwu, Irona was born August 1, 1966, an Engineer by training, and until his nomination, was the party’s National Deputy Financial Secretary.

“He was a member of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015, where he served as Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Gas Resources and demonstrated high level of legislative competence. He was also a member of Imo State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003, where he chaired the House Committee on Petroleum, Environment and Energy”, Dr. Udokwu said.

While recalling that Irona was appointed ClTransition Committee Chairman of Oguta Local Council and elected Executive Chairman of the Council between 2004 and 2007, Dr. Udokwu equally disclosed that “his grassroots base became manifest greatly in his early political career when in 1996 and 1997, he was elected a two-term councillor of Oguta Ward A.”

After enumerating the academic background of Irona, the ICO-DG also described the Oguta-born politician as “a devout Catholic, humble, youthful, versatile administrator, prudent financial manager with profound knowledge in governance and inter-governmental relations”.

Dr. Udokwu then reasoned that “this ticket would stimulate a desirable path to the expected liberation and rebuilding of Imo State.”