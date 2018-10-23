Bauchi group donates N4.2m in support of Buhari/Osinbajo re-election bid

- N4.2 million has been donated for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and the vice president
- The fund was donated by a food vendors group in Bauchi state
- Members of the group said they were impressed by the poverty alleviation programmes of the present administration
A group in Bauchi, under the aegis of Protein and Food Vendors Association on Tuesday donated N4.2 million to support the re-election campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation was presented to Vice President Osinbajo during the launching of the National Small and Medium Enterprise clinics, held in Bauchi.
Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi, who announced the donation on behalf of the group, said the donors were impressed by the poverty alleviation programmes of the Federal Government, especially the Home – Grown School Feeding Programme.
The group said they were in support of the re-election of Buhari and Osinbajo so that the duo would continue the good work they had started.
Responding, the Vice President thanked the group for the gesture, saying the donation was an indication that “people appreciate what the government is doing for them.”
He however directed that the money be ploughed back in developing primary schools in the state.
“Mr President Mohammadu Buhari and myself appreciate the gesture; we will also donate the money back to schools; we direct that the money be used in maintaining primary schools in the state,” he said.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawmaker, Umar Bago, said that he will support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state with 100 cars.
Bago, who stated this on Tuesday, September 18, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, said that the two leaders remained the only credible choices in the 2019 elections.
He also urged the electorate to vote for continuity in order to consolidate on the ongoing changes that would set the nation on the path of progress.
