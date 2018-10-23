6 people feared injured in Adamawa farmers/herders clash

- Six people have been reportedly injured in a fresh crisis between herders and farmers in Adamawa
- This was disclosed by the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency
- The agency however said the situation has been brought under control
The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency ( ADSEMA) has confirmed that six persons sustained injuries in Farmers/Herders conflict in Chambaji Village, Yolde -Pate in Yola south LGA.
Muhammad Sulaiman, the executive secretary of the agency, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Tuesday, October 23, in Yola.
Sulaiman said that the situation was under control and the victims were taken to Yolde-Pate Hospital for treatment.
"There is a farmer/herder clash in Chambaji Yolde Pate Yola south local government area on Tuesday afternoon where 6 people sustained injuries.
"The victims are receiving treatment in Yolde Pate hospital.
"Security Operatives were deployed to the area and the situation is now under control,” Sulaiman confirmed.
Also, when contacted, the Adamawa Police command spokesman, Othman Abubakar confirmed the development, saying that normalcy had been restored in the area.
Abubakar, however, told NAN that the police were still investigating the situation.
