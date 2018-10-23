Why you should choose lentils over beans today!

Lentils are a good substitute for beans, if you ever need one, and its health benefits are even more reason to choose lentils over beans!
Lentils are tasty legumes just like beans and are rich in fiber, protein and low in calories. However, they don't require any prior soaking and can be easily cooked in 20 minutes.
We highlight all the health benefits they have to offer.
1. Promote heart health
Lentils are also a great source of folate and magnesium — folate lowers your homocysteine levels, a serious risk factor for heart disease while magnesium improves blood flow, oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. The high content of soluble fibre in lentils help reduce blood (LDL) cholesterol levels and help reduce risk of stroke and heart diseases by keeping your arteries clean.
2. No acid reflux/heartburn
Heartburn or acid reflux is the phenomenon where the stomach's contents sometimes flow backward, up into the oesophagus. If you suffer from this a lot when you eat beans, maybe you should try lentils. Check out how to avoid heartburns from beans porridge.
3. Helps your digestive system
Lentils are one of the most fiber-rich foods you can find, having high contents of both soluble and insoluble fiber. Just one cup of lentils will provide you with 63% of your daily value of fiber. This fibre helps prevent constipation and aids for healthy bowel movement.
4. Low in calories
A cup of lentils contains only about 230 calories.
5. Aids weightloss
Because of the low calorific content and high fibre, lentils increases feeling of satiety, therefore reducing appetite and calorie intake. It also contains very little fat.
6. Stabilises blood sugar
Diabetic and hypoglycemic people will find that eating lentils can be very helpful to them. The high fibre content aids in trapping carbohydrate and slowing down the digestion process, hence stabilising blood sugar levels.
7. Energy booster
Due to its fibre and complex carb content, it gives a slow-burning energy. The presence of iron and magnesium also allow it to improve blood flow and oxygen transportation throughout the body and is key to energy production and metabolism.
