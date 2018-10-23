Suarez welcomes 3rd child with partner Sofia Balbi

Barcelona star Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi have welcomed their third child named Lauti on Tuesday, October 23.
The 31-year-old was given time off from the training sessions to be bed side with his wife during the delivery of his new born son as Barcelona prepare for a crunch clash against Inter Milan.
Suarez who married Sofia in 2009 previously had two children a daughter his first named Delfina and his son named Benjamin.
He took to his official Instagram account to announce the safe delivery of the latest addition to his family with a picture of his new born son, and a lengthy message which included his name and assurance that his wife is doing well.
He said, "Welcome ❤LAUTI ❤ very happy to have you among us. His mother is doing well and is happy like his siblings. Thank you all for your message."
Sofia who accompanied her husband to Cesc Fabregas wedding ceremony also posted the same picture of her new born son on her official Instagram account along with a message.
She said, "Welcome Lauti, how much we are waiting for you, Love you baby beautiful."
Despite a perceived notorious personality on the field on play after incidents involving him and Manchester United's Patrice Evra while he was at Liverpool .
He also had a biting incident against Itay's Giorgio Chielleni while playing for Uruguay at the 2014 FIFA World Cup , Suarez is known to be a family man.
He has a tatoo of his eldest daughter on his writ which he kisses as a celebration anytime he puts the ball in the back of the net.
With star player Lionel Messi injured against Sevilla, Suarez is expected to lead Barcelona at the Camp Nou as they take on Inter Milan on Wednesday, October 24.
Related Articles
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Tech: The weed-killing chemical involved in a Monsanto lawsuit was found in Cheerios and Quaker Oat bars. Here's how worried you should be.
A new round of tests from the Environmental Working Group shows the presence of a weed-killer in children's breakfast foods like Cheerios and Lucky Charms.
China officially launches the world's longest sea bridge
In usual fashion, China has officially launched its 55km bridge and tunnel which turns out to be the world's longest sea bridge.We're guessing China's general
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ahead of submission deadline, Oshiomhole in last minute peace moves
…Court fixes Tuesday to determine Okorocha son-in-law’s fate…Asks party to maintain status quo in Delta…Protest in Osun over imposition By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor, Gbenga Olarinoye
UCL matchday 3: Checkout 6 matches of the new round you should not miss
As hostilities resume in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 23 and Wednesday, October 24, football lovers will be looking forward to see how
The new Olori wasn't stepping on blood but 'Oosùn' - Nigerian man says in defence of Ooni of Ife's new wife
Social media has been buzzing with the news about the wife recently taken in by the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. Although many people
Governors back Buhari for withholding Paris Club refund from states owing salaries
- Governor Mohammed Abubakar says state governments are expected to use the Paris Club refund to solve issues of workers’ salaries - Abubakar explains that
Lifestyle: 30 magical photos of Disney parks during Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year at the most magical place on Earth. Christmas at Disney is just as glittery and gorgeous as
Only 1% of population holds any form of insurance – NIA boss
Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, Mr. Tope Smart, in this interview, talks on challenges confronting the growth of insurance in Nigeria. By Rosemary Onuoha INSURANCE penetration
Post Your Comment below: >>