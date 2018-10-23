Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Only Nwosu can win Imo gov —Okorocha



Chinonso Alozie

IMO State Governor, Rochas Okorocha  yesterday  said that  only his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, can win Imo 2019 governorship election in the state.

Okorocha spoke in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, while reacting to the indefinite adjournment of the Imo APC governorship tussle between Uche Nwosu and Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Okorocha said: “It is only Uche Nwosu who can win Imo for APC in 2019. Any other person making such claim outside the Rescue Mission family is a liar. We defeated an incumbent governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim of PDP extraction in 2011.”

He however maintained that Imo people, especially APC members in the state would continue to respect the Judiciary and its decisions.

“The governor also urged members of the party in the state to remain united and continue to work-hard for the party,” Onwuemeodo stated.

