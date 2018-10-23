9 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto crash

By Daud Olatunji

Nine persons, two female and seven male adults, lost their lives, while six others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving a Macoppolo bus and an Iveko truck at Aseese area of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, yesterday.

Vanguard learned that the bus heading to Lagos from Enugu rammed into a stationary truck, which had developed a mechanical fault.

An eyewitness disclosed that the bus driver rammed into the faulty truck because there was no indicator to signal ongoing repairs on the truck.

The Macopolo, with number plates SMK 867 XG, and the truck with number plates AAA 193 XP had on board 42 passengers, when the accident occurred.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ogun, Clement Oladele, confirmed the death of the nine people in the accident.

He said: “A total of 42 persons were involved in the accident, comprising of 34 male and eight female. Three male and two female adults were injured, while seven male and two female adults died.”

However, spokesman of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said 10 deaths were recorded in the accident.

Akinbiyi blamed the accident on excessive speeding and dangerous driving on the part of the bus driver.

He said the injured victims have been taken to Lagos State Emergency Unit, while the dead victims were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, Sagamu.