Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Ogun govt, Alake debunk Shonekan’s rumoured death



By Daud Olatunji
ABEOKUTA—THE  Ogun State government and the paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, yesterday, denied the rumoured death of a former Head of Interim National Government of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Shonekan, describing the rumour as false.

Chief Ernest Shonekan(right) with Gen. Ibrahim Babangida during the Council of State meeting held recently in Abuja.

The Alake’s media aide, Chief Layi Labode, in a terse statement said: “I have just spoken with Chief Ernest Shonekan’s Personal Assistant, Mr. Dickson, who refuted the story. Mr. Dickson also disclosed that Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, had phoned him and he confirmed that Chief Shonekan was alive.

Vanguard however,  observed that the rumoured death of Shonekan shook some parts of Abeokuta, the country home of Ernest Shonekan when it filtered into the town.

Also, the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, frowned at the news saying “It is a lie from hell. Baba is alive.”

Meanwhile, a daughter of Chief Shonekan, Mrs. Basirat Umar-Shonekan has debunked the rumoured of the death of her father.

In a telephone chat from Canada with a radio station in Ogun State, Basirat declared that though on sick bed, however Chief Shonekan is still alive.

The Canadian Naval Accountant further explained that the reported death of her father on facebook was a fake news which compelled her to make phone calls across to Nigeria to authenticate the incident.

CAN, others get N500m to campaign for Umahi

Mrs. Basirat Umar- Sonekan explained that the entire Shonekan family was highly embarrassed by the fake news.

Mob beats man, 38, to pulp for raping 6-yr-old girl in Ogun

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 23:46:00 Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League

Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League

Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria

0 News 24/10/2018 01:43:00 Politics: US vows to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi's death

Politics: US vows to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi's death

The US has pledged "appropriate actions" against the people it is now connecting to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Secretary of State Mike

0 News 24/10/2018 02:21:00 Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus

Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he was ashamed as his former team were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus in a Champions

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 03:14:00 Ambode appoints ex-LAWMA boss to design PSP blueprint

Ambode appoints ex-LAWMA boss to design PSP blueprint

By Monsuru Olowoopejo LAGOS—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has appointed former General Manager of the State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Ola Oresanya, to assist the

0 News 18/10/2018 22:31:00 Osun : We won’t engage PDP, says APC as PDP members protest tribunal’s disbandment

Osun : We won’t engage PDP, says APC as PDP members protest tribunal’s disbandment

By Henry Ojelu & Tayo OkunolaOSOGBO—MEMBERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, yesterday, protested the disbandment of the Election Petition Tribunal by

0 News 23/10/2018 11:16:00 Organisation distributes goats to displaced families in north-east

Organisation distributes goats to displaced families in north-east

The Victims Support Fund (VSF) on Tuesday began distribution of 1, 600 goats to 1, 000 families displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast. GoatsVSF

0 News 19/10/2018 07:44:00 Ganduje-Gate In Kano! By SOC Okenwa

Ganduje-Gate In Kano! By SOC Okenwa

Kano is a city-state up north just like Lagos, Enugu, Kaduna, Ekiti etc. A cosmopolitan city just like Lagos in the south-west the city-state is

0 News 23/10/2018 17:00:00 NDDC to establish industrial devt centre in A-Ibom

NDDC to establish industrial devt centre in A-Ibom

By Harris Emmanuel UYO—Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has said that plans have been concluded to create an Industrial Development Centre in Uyo. NDDCPortrait of the tiger

0 News 19/10/2018 06:24:00 Tech: Uber hired a special adviser to a British minister, and it highlights tech firms' thirst for political influencers

Tech: Uber hired a special adviser to a British minister, and it highlights tech firms' thirst for political influencers

Uber has hired Lottie Dominiczak as its new UK communications chief. Dominiczak is an experienced former politico, having worked as a special adviser to

Most Watched Movies

cron