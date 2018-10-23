Eulogies as ex-FHC CJ, Ukeje launches book on constitution

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—It was a harvest of eulogies yesterday as former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rosalyn Ukeje, presented a new book that was described as a road map in the interpretation of the 1999 Constitution.



The book, entitled ‘’Intrinsic and Extrinsic Aids To The Interpretation Of The Constitution, Statutes And Private Documents’’, was launched by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Dogara said there was need for books that would assist the legislature in the law making process.

He poured encomiums on the retired judge, who he said left her footprints in the sand of legal jurisprudence in Nigeria.

On his part, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, described Justice Ukeje as a very brilliant judge that ensured there was harmony at the court while she was on the saddle of leadership.

Justice Kafafati said the court would be immensely enriched by the book.

Speaking on behalf of other Judges of the court, Justice Binta Nyako, noted that Justice Ukeje adopted and became a mother to everybody while she was in office as the CJ.

“She took all Judges as her relatives. She was however very strict because she wanted to uphold standards of the FHC”, Nyako stated.

Among others that extolled Justice Ukeje’s virtues included past and incumbent Presidents of the Nigerian Bar Association.

In his words, former NBA President, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, described Justice Ukeje as “judge per excellence”, saying she has deep knowledge of the law.

Similarly, another past President of the NBA, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, maintiained that Justice Ukeje’s exemplary leadership qualities, stood her out among her peers on the bench.

Agbakoba, however, noted that Justice Ukeje was often criticised for her strictness and no-nonsense disposition to both lawyers and litigants.

In his remarks, incumbent President of the NBA, Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, said Justice Ukeje’s decisions were always anchored on basic tenets of statutory interpretations.

He described the new book as very constructive, saying it would be very useful to lawyers especially in the face of the forthcoming general elections.

“We of the NBA feel very proud of her lordship”, he added.

Among dignitaries at the event included the Chairman and Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Sam Amuka Pemu, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, Senator Andy Ubah, members of the House of Representatives, including Femi Gbajiabiamila, Abdulmuminu Jubrin, former CJ of the High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, among others.

In her speech, Justice Ukeje said she was motivated to write the book many years after she left office, having identified the need to broaden the scope of constitutional interpretations in Nigeria.