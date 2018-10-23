I’ll remove subsidy to fund new minimum wage — Moghalu

By Chisom Nwangwu
Presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party, YPP, Mr. Kingsley Moghalu, has frowned on the proposed minimum wage by the Federal Government, saying any increment should be twice the current N18,000.00.
Moghalu, in a statement yesterday, said to fund a higher minimum wage, he would stop the subsidy on petroleum products if elected President.
His words: “Moghalu believes that a new minimum wage should be closer to double the current N18,000.00. The rationale for this is the need to start pushing back on the growing number of extremely poor Nigerians.
NMA calls for polio-free Nigeria by 2019
87 million Nigerians, which account for about 45% of the population, now live in extreme poverty. Nigeria also has a high dependency ratio whereby, social support is provided by family and friends to more hapless relations.
‘’ To fund a higher minimum wage, I plan to eliminate the petroleum subsidy, increase tax revenue by ensuring more individual and corporate citizens (including informal sector operators) pay their taxes to the government, and remove labour redundancy in the public service. Elimination of the subsidy on petrol will save the government up to N500 billion yearly.
Related Articles
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Politics: US vows to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi's death
The US has pledged "appropriate actions" against the people it is now connecting to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Secretary of State Mike
Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he was ashamed as his former team were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus in a Champions
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Delta: PDP in dilemma over Ethiope East ticket
By Perez Brisibe, Delta THE ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, seems to be in dilemma over who flies the party’s flag for the
Mbappe eyes Olympic gold after World Cup
Kylian Mbappe has aired his intention to add more major international prizes to his World Cup winners’ medal, with European Championship glory and an Olympic
Sports: 28-year-old Vikings player who paid $250 to try out for the NFL has become one of the best receivers in the league
Minnesota Vikings reigning Pro Bowler Adam Thielen has posted one of the most prolific starts to an NFL season in recent memory and has become
Minimum Wage: Organised labour holds crucial meeting Thursday
The Organised Labour says it will meet on Thursday to take final decision on the new National Minimum Wage for workers, following the delay by
FMBN applauds Umuahia CBN Solar City Estate
By Tony Nwankwo The top management team of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria FMBN, that embarked on an appraisal visit to the CBN Cooperative Solar
Obaseki commiserates with Josiah Ohiwerei’s family, salutes contributions to state’s devt
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Ohiwerei family over the passing of the former Deputy Speaker of old Bendel State
Post Your Comment below: >>