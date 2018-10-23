Lagos govt orders PSP operators to commence door-to-door collection of refuse

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, ordered the Private Support Partnership, PSP, operators to immediately commence door-to-door waste collection and evacuation across the state.

PSP COMPACTOR

The order came barely a week after the State House of Assembly terminated Visionscape Sanitation Solutions contract, alleging that the firm cannot manage the waste generated in Lagos.

Addressing operators at the meeting, held at Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA Office, Ijora, the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, also confirmed Vanguard’s story on appointment of Mr. Ola Oresanya, former General Manager of LAWMA, as a consultant.

Bello said: “We want to reassure you that we are set on a new beginning and it is to consolidate what we have achieved. Everybody must work together to restore the glory of Lagos.”

Apparently confirming Vanguard story on Oresanya, the SSG said that his appointment was to fashion out a format for the restoration of door-to-door waste collection.

Bello urged the PSP operators to be ready for work and set aside any misgivings, adding that he was in constant touch with the leadership of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, AWAM, who had assured him of their cooperation.

Earlier, the Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti said: “Being aware that PSP operators were in business to make profit and sustain employment, government, therefore, enjoins residents to pay for waste collection by the PSP operators.”

Speaking on behalf of the PSP operators, the Chairman of AWAM, Mr. Oladipo Egbeyemi expressed his appreciation to the government for the development and urged for thorough situation review and provision of enabling environment for unhindered performance by his members.