Enugu Governor’s wife advises women on proper immunization of children



The Enugu State Governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi has advised parents, especially the mothers, to ensure proper immunization of their children at designated hospitals to enhance their health status as future leaders.

R-L: Enugu State Governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi; Wife of the former President of the Senate, Lady Jane Nnamani and Prof. Eddy Nwobodo, during the state flag off of the 2018 August Meeting in the state held at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi urged the women to document the process of the immunization by ensuring that the dose given to their children is recorded in their cards and presented to the doctors whenever it was time for the routine exercise to avoid double dosage.

The Enugu Governor’s wife, who gave the advice during the flag off of the first round of 2018 Maternal, New Born and Child Health week, held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital (Parklane), Enugu, also advised the women to make it a point of duty to take their children to hospitals when they fall sick for proper treatment.

She appealed to them to keep their children and environments clean, advising: “anytime you want to clean a child’s mouth, wash your hands properly and make sure that the towels are clean. In case the towel falls down drop it, children are very delicate and should be treated with care”.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his wife, Monica, for their passion and unceasing commitment in providing quality and affordable healthcare delivery and other democracy dividends to the people of the state.

Women group urges political leaders to emulate Ugwuanyi

The Monarch lauded the Enugu Governor’s wife for the supporting role she has been playing towards the success of her husband’s administration through her pet-project, UGO-Touch of Life Foundation, which he disclosed “has been assisting indigent members of the society in sourcing free medical services”.

Also speaking, the state coordinator of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Sir Philip Ugwueze appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his philanthropic gesture that has assisted members of the society, especially the lowly and less privileged to overcome their challenges.

He enjoined the mothers to avail themselves of the opportunity offered by the governor and his wife and ensure that their children are properly immunized against killer diseases.

Earlier in his speech, the state commissioner for health, Dr. Fintan Ekochin, expressed delight that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has continued to sustain the tempo of the immunization programme in the state “because of the type of governor we have – a leader who ensures that good things are upheld while other good ones that were not present are also brought to the state”.

He stated that because of the governor’s commitment and unrelenting efforts in the health sector, child and maternal mortality has dropped drastically in the state.

