Enugu Governor’s wife advises women on proper immunization of children

The Enugu State Governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi has advised parents, especially the mothers, to ensure proper immunization of their children at designated hospitals to enhance their health status as future leaders.
Mrs. Ugwuanyi urged the women to document the process of the immunization by ensuring that the dose given to their children is recorded in their cards and presented to the doctors whenever it was time for the routine exercise to avoid double dosage.
The Enugu Governor’s wife, who gave the advice during the flag off of the first round of 2018 Maternal, New Born and Child Health week, held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital (Parklane), Enugu, also advised the women to make it a point of duty to take their children to hospitals when they fall sick for proper treatment.
She appealed to them to keep their children and environments clean, advising: “anytime you want to clean a child’s mouth, wash your hands properly and make sure that the towels are clean. In case the towel falls down drop it, children are very delicate and should be treated with care”.
Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his wife, Monica, for their passion and unceasing commitment in providing quality and affordable healthcare delivery and other democracy dividends to the people of the state.
Women group urges political leaders to emulate Ugwuanyi
The Monarch lauded the Enugu Governor’s wife for the supporting role she has been playing towards the success of her husband’s administration through her pet-project, UGO-Touch of Life Foundation, which he disclosed “has been assisting indigent members of the society in sourcing free medical services”.
Also speaking, the state coordinator of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Sir Philip Ugwueze appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his philanthropic gesture that has assisted members of the society, especially the lowly and less privileged to overcome their challenges.
He enjoined the mothers to avail themselves of the opportunity offered by the governor and his wife and ensure that their children are properly immunized against killer diseases.
Earlier in his speech, the state commissioner for health, Dr. Fintan Ekochin, expressed delight that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has continued to sustain the tempo of the immunization programme in the state “because of the type of governor we have – a leader who ensures that good things are upheld while other good ones that were not present are also brought to the state”.
He stated that because of the governor’s commitment and unrelenting efforts in the health sector, child and maternal mortality has dropped drastically in the state.
Related Articles
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Politics: US vows to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi's death
The US has pledged "appropriate actions" against the people it is now connecting to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Secretary of State Mike
Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he was ashamed as his former team were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus in a Champions
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
FG reinstates commitment to end Apapa gridlock
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday reinstated the Federal Government’s commitment to resolve the gridlock witnessed on Apapa road, which he said “would
Retire all Service Chiefs, Anglican Bishop urges Buhari
By Peter OkutuAbakaliki—THE Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Rev. Paul Udogu, weekend, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to retire all the service
Sports: LeBron James announced his arrival to the Lakers with a thunderous dunk
LeBron James didn't take long to make an impression as a Los Angeles Laker. James threw down a thunderous dunk for his first points
Politics: Trump says 'we have a tremendous order' with Saudi Arabia, doesn't want to cancel defense contracts 'as retribution' for Jamal Khashoggi's death
President Donald Trump said Friday that he approves of Saudi Arabia's acknowledgement that the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul,
AFCON 2019: Sanusi lauds Eagles’ commitment
NIGERIA Football Federation (NFF) general-secretary, Dr Sanusi Mohammed has praised what he calls a new sense of commitment among players of the Super Eagles, as
FG establishes National Gold Reserve Scheme, issues first gold refining licence
By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief The federal government had established a Federal Gold Reserve Scheme, in pursuance of its economic diversification programme. Disclosing this yesterday at
Post Your Comment below: >>