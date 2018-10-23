Kanu: Army still has case to answer, says IPOB Lawyer

…as IPOB insists its leader addressed press conference

By Emeka Mamah & Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—LAWYER to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, yesterday said the Nigerian Army still has some explanations to make over the incident that led to the dis-appearance of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ejiofor told Vanguard in Owerri that one of the explanations expected from the army included the alleged “massacre of over 50 IPOB members.”

Another issue he raised was the “attack at the home of IPOB leader in Umuahia with amoured vehicles.”

Recall that Kanu dissappered on the 14th of September, 2017 after his home at Afaraukwu in Umuahia, Abia state, was attacked, during the Operation Python Dance by the Nigerian Army.

After 13 months, Kanu reportedly appeared in Jerusalem in a prayer session.

But the Israeli government through the spokesperson of the Foreign ministry, Mr. Emmanuel Nashon, had denied that Kanu was in Israel, adding that the video showing Kanu in Israel could be old.

Speaking on Kanu’s re-appearance, Ejiofor said: “I woke up on Monday to the scintillating news making the round on social and online media that my client (Nnamdi Kanu) was sighted in Jerusalem during a prayer session.

“Initially, I wanted to disbelieve it but for the source. I struggled at the same time to come to reality with the fact that God has kept to His promises after the murderous invasion of his home on the 14th day of September 2017 by rampaging Nigerian soldiers that saw the horrific blood carnage witnessed in his home on this black day.

“But the God of Isaac, Abraham and Jacob has put enemies to shame by the development of yesterday. I cannot forget in a haste the anxiety that enveloped me for these past 13 months.

“There was so much anxiety over the uncertainty of his safety after my last contact with him on the 14th day of September 2017, a day I can never forget for the rest of my life.Thank you all for your prayers which had sustained him throughout the period of 13 months in captivity.”

Ejiofor further said: “It’s not yet over for the Nigerian soldiers because they are still under a compelling duty to offer explanation to the court why they moved their Armoured Perssonnel Carriers ,APC, into the home of my client on the 14th day of September 2017 and the genocidal massacre of over 50 members of IPOB in my client’s home.”

IPOB insists its leader, Kanu addressed press conference

Meantime, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, insisted that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, addressed a news conference in Israel, Sunday, noting that Biafra’s restoration was inevitable.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful made this known in a statement made available to Vanguard in Enugu.

The statement read, “We the global family of the IPOB commend hardcore Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom for keeping faith with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as evidenced by the unprecedented enthusiasm and support his world press conference generated all over the world.

“It has demonstrated beyond any doubt that Biafra restoration is an irreversible project regardless of what the criminal political class and their hired hands may think. The gravy train of political mediocrity and conveyor belt of impunity will soon come to an end because the only man who can restore hope to the hopeless is out and determined more than ever to set the captives free.

“We thank our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for taking the time to educate the world on the horrors of the military invasion of his home and concerted effort by the corrupt political class across both divides to assassinate him.

“Their failure to accomplish that dastardly deed officially marked the end of Nigeria as we know it. That certain segments of the anti-Biafra crusade are busy tormenting their sad souls with outlandish falsehoods and outright fabricated lies is confirmation that the tendency to gravitate towards anything evil is part and parcel of what it means to be a Nigerian.”

“The wickedness and murderous tendencies of this ‘Buhari’ regime and his Fulani herdsmen is a reflection of the devilish nature of the Nigerian society. We shall continue to hold Nigeria responsible for the unprovoked invasion of the home of our leader and the death of 28 people.

“Whether the see no evil, hear no evil anti-Biafra brigade within the chattering political class in Nigeria wish to see reason or not, Nnamdi Kanu will bring Nigeria to an end because the level of injustice and wickedness in the land has become intolerable. A country where the judiciary, legislature and sections of people turn a blind eye as the army is unleashed by the president to assassinate people at will does not deserve to exist.

“The impunity and disregard for the rule of law in Nigeria, aided and abetted by the gullibility of a largely illiterate population is a recipe for disaster which shall unfold very soon. We will continue to ask the question, who sent the army to invade the home of Nnamdi Kanu?

We again salute the bravery, courage and sacrifice of IPOB Intelligence, M Branch, that lost 28 gallant men on that fateful day of 14 September 2017. The repeated attempts by the APC regime, South East governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo to cover up this shameful chapter in the annals of atrocities in Nigeria, has been blown wide open by our leader’s worldwide broadcast on Sunday 21st October 2018 from Israel. Had the Nigerian army succeeded in killing Nnamdi Kanu, we would not have been able to bring this horrific event to the attention of the world.

“Nonexistent groups that solely operate on the pages of newspaper and the few unethical publications that indulge them are wasting their time. Aborted freedom fighters that transmuted from self determination proponents to property tycoons in Owerri, courtesy of their Fulani masters, have been rendered impotent and reduced to yapping like a drowning bird online.

“The impeccably upright Nnamdi Kanu has command of an entire nation, the sooner these time wasters realize it the better for them. Only one broadcast and the foundations of the British contraption Islamic caliphate controlled Nigeria is quaking.

“What will these people do when Mazi Nnamdi Kanu renders his much anticipated apocalyptic broadcast unmasking Jubril next month, in what we have termed a requiem mass for Nigeria? Perhaps that will usher in the Third World War.

“Apologists for tyranny, collaborators and faceless groups parading themselves as Non-Governmental groups in Igboland will be swallowed up with the tide of revolutionary rage that will sweep the land. Nigeria and her corrupt citizens has every right to be afraid of Nnamdi Kanu because his reemergence has marked the beginning of the end of Nigeria as we know it.”