Gunmen abduct 2 journalists in Nasarawa



By David Odama

LAFIA—POLICE in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of staff of the state Broadcast Service, NBS, Keffi office, and his friend by unknown gunmen.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Kennedy Idirisu, told journalists in Lafia that the staff of the broadcast station were abducted at about 10p.m., weekend, while returning from work.

File photo: Gunmen raid Ivory Coast police station

Idirisu said a friend of the victims reported at Keffi Police Station that the victims, whom he saw the previous night, after closing from work did not return to their houses.

According to Idirisu, the Police began investigation and found the Honda CRV belonging to one of the victims with an iPad abandoned by the road around Dadin-Kowa in Keffi town.

Idirisu, who gave the names of the victims as Jerry Gana and Simpson Ogbu, said the Police was still mounting surveillance to locate and rescue the victims from their abductors, while calling for the support of the public with useful information.

The PPRO appealed to the families of the victims and management of NBS to remain calm as the command would do everything possible to ensure the rescue of the victims.

Meanwhile, General Manager of the radio station, Alhaji Yusuf Musa, claimed that one of the victims is a presenter, a contract staff with the programmes department of station.

“I have just returned from a foreign trip and yet to be adequately briefed on the details of the incident, but what I can say is that one of the victims is a presenter, on a contract basis with us,” Musa said.

