2019: Atiku’ll rescue Nigeria from APC misrule —Ogidi

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha
ASABA—South-South Zonal Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi, yesterday, said the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has what it takes to rescue Nigeria from what he described as the four years misrule of All Progressives Congress, APC.
2019: Okowa challenges opponents to debate
Ogidi said the party is well positioned to take over from the ruling APC in the forthcoming polls.
Reconcile with S-East govs, party leaders to ensure victory, group tells Atiku, Obi
He said the PDP believed so much in internal democracy, saying such would pave the way for a smooth sail in 2019.
Ogidi condemned the federal government’s fight against corruption describing it as one-sided.
