2019: Atiku’ll rescue Nigeria from APC misrule —Ogidi



By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—South-South Zonal Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi, yesterday, said the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has what it takes to rescue Nigeria from what he described as the four years misrule of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ogidi said the party is well positioned to take over from the ruling APC in the forthcoming polls.

He said the PDP believed so much in internal democracy, saying such would pave the way for a smooth sail in  2019.

Ogidi condemned the federal government’s fight against corruption describing it as one-sided.

