Kwankwanso’s youths want EFCC, ICPC to investigate Ganduje video

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kwankwasiyya Youth Wing has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to immediately commence probe into the allegations against the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over video clips showing him receiving $5 million bribes.

Briefing newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Kano on Sunday as part of activities to mark Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s 62nd birthday, the Chairman of the Movement, Alhaji Kabiru Getso Haruna, stated that allegations against such a high ranking personality of the state is embarrassing and a dent to the image of the state.

Also present at the event were the PDP Governorship candidate, Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf and his running mate Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam and other members of the Youth wing.

“As a youth wing of Kwankwasiyya Movement, we would like to condemn the recent allegation of bribery, involving Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State in a video clip, shared to the public by an online medium, Daily Nigerian,” he stated.

Haruna further explained that the allegation against this high personality has seriously damaged Kano State as an Islamic hub in West Africa. The substance of the video content is capable of destroying the hard-earned image of the state, the fabric of the society and the nation in general.

“We call on the EFCC AND ICPC to as a matter of urgency wade into the matter of the alleged video, through transparent investigation, if only for the sake of the much-touted anti-corruption stance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration” he added.

The Kwankwansiya Youths vowed that they were battle ready for the APC administration.

“As for 2019 general elections, the Kwankwasiyya Youth Wing urges Kano citizens and Nigerians in general to massively reject APC at all levels, due to its failed promises in the past three years and support the PDP, come 2019 elections. The Youth wing will back Atiku to emerge victorious in the polls” he declared.