PDP sinking, says Akpabio

By Emem Idio
UYO—Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a sinking party.
Igbo leaders not against my nomination — Peter Obi
Akpabio, who is representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State, made the assertion in Ikot Ekpene, during the flag-off of the entrepreneurship/agricultural disbursement of cash grants to his constituents in conjunction with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN.
Buhari signs instrument on accession to Vienna Convention on road Traffic 1968
He said: ‘’You gave me the ticket in 2015 to represent you on the platform of PDP. When I saw that PDP was about to sink, I left for APC. And I can assure you that victory is sure in APC and I thank APC for giving me the ticket unopposed.
Akwa Ibom: Tough turf wars
‘’During the 18 years of PDP, we didn’t have anything more than the Ministers and Ambassadors, but President Muhammadu Buhari has given us so many things. Works have begun on Ikot Ekpene-Calabar Road, the Ikot Ekpene-Aba road will be dualised and it will be included in the 2019 budget. The Oron-Calabar Road and bridges will be done. You can see why I went to APC.
‘’I want you to use the money to start a business. We will monitor it but we are not going to ask you to repay it.’’
He said he has carried out several projects in the three senatorial districts in the state, pledging to attract more projects to the state in the coming years.
SMEDAN’s representative, Mr. Boniface Okorafor, commended Akpabio for the initiative, describing it as the first of its kind by any lawmaker in the country.
‘’This is a demonstration of love. You are the first Senator to embark on the initiative and we pledge to train the beneficiaries to grow the funds in line with our guidelines,” he said.
Related Articles
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Politics: US vows to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi's death
The US has pledged "appropriate actions" against the people it is now connecting to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Secretary of State Mike
Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he was ashamed as his former team were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus in a Champions
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: President Buhari’s men, 15 APC governors plot against Oshiomhole
- These are troubled times for APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole- The party chairman is said to be facing a possible plot to oust
I am still running for senate, will announce my new party in 2 days – Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani who resigned from the APC, has vowed to seek re-election as the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the senate. He took to social media
Sports: LeBron James announced his arrival to the Lakers with a thunderous dunk
LeBron James didn't take long to make an impression as a Los Angeles Laker. James threw down a thunderous dunk for his first points
Customer stabs another dead over N200 beer money
By Evelyn Usman Tragedy struck, weekend, at a pub located on 4, Ijagun Road, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, when a customer was stabbed to death in his
Revealed: 5 agreements Atiku allegedly had with southeast leaders that made him win PDP presidential primary
Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar emerged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the opposition party’s national convention held in
Mother, 4 children electrocuted in Niger
A mother, Asmau Shehu, and her four children— Yusuf, Rabiat, Ummul and Hadi— were electrocuted in Anguwan Sarkin Hausawa, Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State. Malam
Post Your Comment below: >>