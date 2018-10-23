PDP sinking, says Akpabio

By Emem Idio

UYO—Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a sinking party.

Akpabio

Akpabio, who is representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State, made the assertion in Ikot Ekpene, during the flag-off of the entrepreneurship/agricultural disbursement of cash grants to his constituents in conjunction with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN.

He said: ‘’You gave me the ticket in 2015 to represent you on the platform of PDP. When I saw that PDP was about to sink, I left for APC. And I can assure you that victory is sure in APC and I thank APC for giving me the ticket unopposed.

‘’During the 18 years of PDP, we didn’t have anything more than the Ministers and Ambassadors, but President Muhammadu Buhari has given us so many things. Works have begun on Ikot Ekpene-Calabar Road, the Ikot Ekpene-Aba road will be dualised and it will be included in the 2019 budget. The Oron-Calabar Road and bridges will be done. You can see why I went to APC.

‘’I want you to use the money to start a business. We will monitor it but we are not going to ask you to repay it.’’

He said he has carried out several projects in the three senatorial districts in the state, pledging to attract more projects to the state in the coming years.

SMEDAN’s representative, Mr. Boniface Okorafor, commended Akpabio for the initiative, describing it as the first of its kind by any lawmaker in the country.

‘’This is a demonstration of love. You are the first Senator to embark on the initiative and we pledge to train the beneficiaries to grow the funds in line with our guidelines,” he said.