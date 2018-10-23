Vehicles transiting through Kaduna get escorts, as el-Rufai reviews curfew

…Communities to bear cost of damages; Reps probe killings
By Ben Agande & Emman Ovuakporie
FOLLOWING the recurrent crisis in Kaduna State, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has said for people who may be transiting through Kaduna to other parts of the country, “security agencies have been directed to make arrangements to escort approved vehicles from the Rigasa Train Station, Kaduna International Airport and entrance and exit points from and to Abuja, Lagos, Zaria, Kachia and Jos, at regular intervals.”
Governor el-Rufai said this in a statewide broadcast on Monday night, just as his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, yesterday, said government had reviewed the curfew imposed on Kasuwan Magani, where the crisis first started Thursday last week, from 24 hours to dusk-to-dawn.
The statement reads in part: “Following the review, the Security Council recommended that the curfew in Kasuwan Magani and Kujama be relaxed so that people can move between 6a.m. and 5p.m., till further notice.
“The State Security Council determined that threats continue in Kabala West, Kabala Doki, Sabon-Tasha, Narayi and Maraban Rido within Kaduna Metropilis, where attacks on places of worship were either attempted overnight or contemplated.
“Therefore, the 24-hour curfew should remain in these places and will be vigorously enforced.
el-Rufai’s broadcast
In the broadcast, Governor el-Rufai warned that the state government would not allow any body or group to tamper with the diversity of the state.
He said the Sunday incident that led to the death of five persons was caused by “rumours across several of our communities, a situation that hoodlums exploited to engage in criminal activities.
“Kaduna State Government was, therefore, compelled to declare a 24-hour curfew in the metropolis to stem the proliferation of false rumours, prevent the spread of chaos and to enable security agencies to restore calm.
“We have gone round affected areas, visited hospitals, interacted with communities and counselled against reliance on unsubstantiated information.
“The security agents we met manning our streets in the hours before dawn gave us updates that indicated that the overnight security operations were achieving the objectives.
“Government will work to fast track the prosecution of 25 persons arrested for the recent incident, as well as the 63 persons arrested during the February episode in Kasuwan Magani.
“It is clear to us that unless people are seen to be expeditiously punished for such criminal acts, impunity and reckless disregard for human life and property will continue.”
Cost of repairs
Meanwhile, el-Rufai has said communities that allow violence will bear the cost of damages that follow.
The governor, who issued the warning during a meeting with traditional rulers yesterday, said the state government would enforce “the various provisions of the Riots Damage Laws of 1958, the Collective Damage Law of 1915 and the Peace Preservation Law of 1917.
“These laws impose on communities that permit violence in their midsts and obliging community members to be charged and levied monies for the costs of repairing damages done during episodes of violence.
“In situations of unrest, it is common for traditional rulers to disclaim any control over unruly youths. It is an excuse we can no longer accept.
“Where significant sections of a community disdain the counsel or authority of their traditional ruler, it imperils the rationale for keeping the traditional institution and the occupant of the office.”
…relaxes curfew
The state government has also varied the 24-hour curfew it imposed in parts of the state on Sunday.
The statement by the governor’s aide read in part: “Following the review, the Security Council recommended that the curfew in Kasuwan Magani and Kujama be relaxed so that people can move between 6a.m. and 5p.m., till further notice.
“The State Security Council determined that threats continue in Kabala West, Kabala Doki, Sabon-Tasha, Narayi and Maraban Rido within Kaduna Metropilis, where attacks on places of worship were either attempted overnight or contemplated. Therefore, the 24-hour curfew should remain in these places and will be vigorously enforced.
“For the rest of Kaduna metropolis, the Security Council has noted improvements in the security situation and decided that a window be provided for residents to restock on essentials.
“Therefore, the curfew in the rest of Kaduna Metropolis is relaxed from 1p.m. to 5p.m. today(yesterday) to enable all markets, shops and businesses to open and operate.
“The 24-hour curfew in Kaduna Metropolis will be re-imposed from 5p.m. today (yesterday) until further notice.”
Reps
Also, the House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the cause of the killings, abduction and destruction of property in Kajuru and Chikun in Kaduna State.
The House in plenary also mandated the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to send relief materials to families and persons affected by the violence perpetuated during the mayhem.
This was sequel to the adoption of a motion on Killings, Abduction and Destruction of Properties in Kajuru and Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State, moved by the House Minority Whip, Yakubu Barde.
Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, who presided, put the matter to vote and the motion was adopted.
Related Articles
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Politics: US vows to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi's death
The US has pledged "appropriate actions" against the people it is now connecting to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Secretary of State Mike
Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he was ashamed as his former team were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus in a Champions
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Politics: Trump joked about a Montana politician body-slamming a reporter as the world waits to hear about the fate of Jamal Khashoggi
President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte and called him "my guy" for body slamming a journalist in 2017. "And by
Policemen In Ibadan Brutalise Driver, Break His Leg
Some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have injured one Toluwalase Abimbola Owolabi, a driver with Globacom Company in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Narrating the
18 dead after train flips in Taiwan
At least 18 people have died after an express train derailed and flipped over on a popular coastal tourist route in Taiwan on Sunday, the
Finance: Tesla is gaining ground after securing a Shanghai site for its first overseas Gigafactory (TSLA)
Finance Tesla is gaining ground after securing a Shanghai site for its first overseas Gigafactory (TSLA) Tesla announced Wednesday that it has secured an 860,000 square meter
Knocks, kudos trail age differences among couples
Abuja, Oct. 19, 2018 Age differences between couples had been a subject of debate among Nigerians while some lauded it others described it as a
Post Your Comment below: >>