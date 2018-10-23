Governor Fayemi reacts to reports of receiving N30 billion from Federal Government

- Governor Kayode Fayemi has denied receiving N30 billion from the Federal Government after his inauguration

- The governor said the rumour was fake and unfounded

- He said his government has not received any money from the Federal Government or any of its agencies since its inauguration

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on Tuesday, October 23, denied receiving N30 billion from the Federal Government after his inauguration.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, quoted Fayemi as saying that the people of the state should discountenance the rumour as it was fake and unfounded.

He said his administration has not received any money from the Federal Government or any of its agencies since its inauguration.

Part of the statement read: “As a responsible government that believes in accountability and transparency, this government will always provide correct information to the people on all its transactions and will not hide anything from the people.

“Members of the public are thereby assured of regular briefings on the state of finances and developments in the state

“The era of government by deceit and falsehood has ended on October 15. The present administration is focused on meeting its obligations to workers, pensioners and the general public.”

The governor said that his administration would not be distracted by baseless rumours in the discharge of its duties to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Peter Obi has decried the current high debt profile which the present federal government administration of President Mohammadu Buhari plunged the country into.

He said it was quite unfortunate that Nigeria was owing $30 billion some time ago and the creditors cancelled the debts for the nation to move forward, lamenting that now the Buhari's government has plunged the country into a deeper debt profile to the tune of $80 billion.

The former governor of Anambra state further said the issue is an indication that the nation is collapsing.

