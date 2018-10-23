Nigeria collapsing with $80billion debt profile - Peter Obi

- Concerns continue to mount over Nigeria's mounting debt profile

- Vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi says the debt issue is an indication that the nation is collapsing

- He said the situation of Nigeria as of today requires an aggressive approach to ameliorate the situation

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has decried the current high debt profile which the present federal government administration of President Mohammadu Buhari plunged the country into.

He said it was quite unfortunate that Nigeria was owing $30 billion some time ago and the creditors cancelled the debts for the nation to move forward, lamenting that now the Buhari's government has plunged the country into a deeper debt profile to the tune of $80 billion.

The former governor of Anambra state, further said the issue is an indication that the nation is collapsing.

He made the comments inside Onitsha prisons during the 65th birthday ceremony of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha Catholic Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke.

He also said over 13.5 million Nigerian children are not in school, just as unemployment rate is nothing to write home about.

According to him, his choice as the vice presidential candidate of the main opposition party, does not in any way call for celebration, “because the situation of Nigeria as of today requires an aggressive approach to ameliorate the situation.”

He stated that if elected as vice president, he would personally work for the renovation of all the schools in the country.

Similarly, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Timi Frank, has described the astronomical rise in Nigeria’s foriegn debt portfolio under the present administration as worrisome.

Frank who expressed his concerns in a statement sent to Legit.ng, also pleaded with the Chinese and other foreign governments to be wary of granting loans to the Buhari's government.

He stated that despite over 100% rise in the nation’s external debt, there is little or nothing on ground - in terms of concrete economic, social and infrastructural development to justify the huge debt already incurred by the present administration.

