Nigeria collapsing with $80billion debt profile - Peter Obi

- Concerns continue to mount over Nigeria's mounting debt profile
- Vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi says the debt issue is an indication that the nation is collapsing
- He said the situation of Nigeria as of today requires an aggressive approach to ameliorate the situation
The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has decried the current high debt profile which the present federal government administration of President Mohammadu Buhari plunged the country into.
He said it was quite unfortunate that Nigeria was owing $30 billion some time ago and the creditors cancelled the debts for the nation to move forward, lamenting that now the Buhari's government has plunged the country into a deeper debt profile to the tune of $80 billion.
The former governor of Anambra state, further said the issue is an indication that the nation is collapsing.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable - Gowon
He made the comments inside Onitsha prisons during the 65th birthday ceremony of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha Catholic Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke.
He also said over 13.5 million Nigerian children are not in school, just as unemployment rate is nothing to write home about.
According to him, his choice as the vice presidential candidate of the main opposition party, does not in any way call for celebration, “because the situation of Nigeria as of today requires an aggressive approach to ameliorate the situation.”
He stated that if elected as vice president, he would personally work for the renovation of all the schools in the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Similarly, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Timi Frank, has described the astronomical rise in Nigeria’s foriegn debt portfolio under the present administration as worrisome.
Frank who expressed his concerns in a statement sent to Legit.ng, also pleaded with the Chinese and other foreign governments to be wary of granting loans to the Buhari's government.
He stated that despite over 100% rise in the nation’s external debt, there is little or nothing on ground - in terms of concrete economic, social and infrastructural development to justify the huge debt already incurred by the present administration.
Femi Kuti Reveals Nigeria's Major Problem, Proffers Solutions | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Politics: US vows to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi's death
The US has pledged "appropriate actions" against the people it is now connecting to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Secretary of State Mike
Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he was ashamed as his former team were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus in a Champions
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
NANS disowns online publication calling for protest against JAMB
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Monday disowns an online publication, calling on students to stage protest at the Joint Admission and Matriculation
Ogoniland cleanup sets in December as firms demonstrate technologies
By Udeme AkpanTHERE are indications that the cleanup of Ogoniland will start in December this year as many companies have started to demonstrate their competencies
Rice farmers lauds Sasakawa Global 2000 for intervention programmes
Rice farmers in Bunkure local government area of Kano State have commended Sasakawa Global 2000 for its various intervention programmes meant to improve rice production
NSE market indices sustain growth by 0.70%
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) crucial market indicators sustained positive trend on Tuesday, appreciating further by 0.70 per cent. Newsmen report that the All-Share Index rose
116 policemen suspended in Pakistan
No fewer than 116 police officials have been suspended from their posts for their alleged involvement in June 2014 Model Town tragedy in Pakistan’s eastern
Politics: McKinsey reportedly helped the Saudi government identify several dissidents, who were then arrested or hacked
The Saudi government targeted and punished several dissidents after the American consultancy firm McKinsey & Company identified them in a report as critics, The New
Post Your Comment below: >>