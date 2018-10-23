PDP sinking, says Akpabio

By Emem Idio
UYO—Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a sinking party.
Igbo leaders not against my nomination — Peter Obi
Akpabio, who is representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State, made the assertion in Ikot Ekpene, during the flag-off of the entrepreneurship/agricultural disbursement of cash grants to his constituents in conjunction with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN.
Buhari signs instrument on accession to Vienna Convention on road Traffic 1968
He said: ‘’You gave me the ticket in 2015 to represent you on the platform of PDP. When I saw that PDP was about to sink, I left for APC. And I can assure you that victory is sure in APC and I thank APC for giving me the ticket unopposed.
Akwa Ibom: Tough turf wars
‘’During the 18 years of PDP, we didn’t have anything more than the Ministers and Ambassadors, but President Muhammadu Buhari has given us so many things. Works have begun on Ikot Ekpene-Calabar Road, the Ikot Ekpene-Aba road will be dualised and it will be included in the 2019 budget. The Oron-Calabar Road and bridges will be done. You can see why I went to APC.
‘’I want you to use the money to start a business. We will monitor it but we are not going to ask you to repay it.’’
He said he has carried out several projects in the three senatorial districts in the state, pledging to attract more projects to the state in the coming years.
SMEDAN’s representative, Mr. Boniface Okorafor, commended Akpabio for the initiative, describing it as the first of its kind by any lawmaker in the country.
‘’This is a demonstration of love. You are the first Senator to embark on the initiative and we pledge to train the beneficiaries to grow the funds in line with our guidelines,” he said.
Related Articles
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Politics: US vows to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi's death
The US has pledged "appropriate actions" against the people it is now connecting to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Secretary of State Mike
Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he was ashamed as his former team were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus in a Champions
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Man docked over alleged N1.7m theft
A 28-year-old man, Chukwuka Okaka, who allegedly stole N1.7 million, was on Monday docked before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State. Okaka was arraigned
Man United boss Mourinho makes important Napoli star top priority signing in January
- Red Devils boss Mourinho eyeing a January transfer move for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly - He recently sign a new deal that will keep
Falz, Timi Dakolo, Kenny Blaq, Toyin Aimakhu attend Buckwyld n Breathless #Powerof1 concert [Photos]
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ruled out for 3 weeks and will miss El Clasico, Inter Milan Champions League encounters
- Lionel Messi to miss Spanish League encounter against Real Madrid at Camp Nou- He suffered a terrible arm injury in Barcelona's 4-2 win over
Lifestyle: 10 viral dog adoption stories that rocked the internet in 2018
While the internet isn't always the nicest place, there is a corner that is filled with genuinely beautiful content: dogs.We've rounded up 10 dog adoption
Father reports his Yahoo boy son to EFCC after he buys a house and shop
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>