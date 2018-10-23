Nigerians react as Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get romantic in Fever video and it is wild!

Nigerians react as Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get romantic in Fever video an it is wild! Reactions have been pouring in on Twitter following Wizkid's sexually intense video with Tiwa Savage. Published: 1 minute ago

Odion E. Okonofua '); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9016624&type=article&ctxId=4889&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Nigerians+react+as+Wizkid+and+Tiwa+Savage+get+romantic+in+Fever+video+an+it+is+wild%21&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fnigerians-react-as-wizkid-tiwa-savage-get-cosy-in-fever-video-id9016624.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

Loading...





About the Author: Ada McPepple







