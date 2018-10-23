Osun now has the lowest poverty rate in Nigeria

Latest report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has ranked Osun as the state with the lowest poverty incidence in the country.

The Human Development Index (HDI) report which is computed annually, assesses the different indicators that contribute to the poverty level of states in the federation.

The computation of HDI for the UNDP Nigeria Human Development Report (2016) which was released by NBS had rated Osun the second lowest state on the poverty index, one of the five states with lowest unemployment rate by NBS, and the second richest state in Nigeria by the United Nations’ Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index in 2017.

The New Report however places the state poverty index at 17.5 per cent ahead of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital. It states that in terms of poverty ranking, Osun state has the least poverty level (0.062) while Sokoto has the highest (0.453), closely followed by Jigawa and Yobe states with (0.399 and 0.385) respectively.

Low unemployment rate

Furthermore, the Incidence of Poverty which is the percentage of Nigerians who are poor is 53.7 percent and the disaggregation by states shows that it is more prevalent (89.9 percent) in Sokoto state, followed by Jigawa state with 86.1 percent, Rivers and Ebonyi state share 58.9 percent each, while the lowest state is Osun state with 17.5 percent.

Also, the intensity of poverty in Nigeria is 41.9 percent which means that poor Nigerians are deprived in 41.9 percent of the dimensions. It is highest in Sokoto State (50.4 percent) while Osun state has the lowest (35.5) percent.

It also puts Osun’s unemployment rate at 6.7 percent in the federation.

The incidence of poverty for the State of Osun was 10.9% in 2017 as against 37.5% in 2010. Meaning that Osun has experienced a significant drop in the incidence of poverty between 2010 and now.

The NBS also states that the number of employed persons in Osun increased from 1,524,312 in 2010 to 2,365,622 in Q3, 2017 representing 55% increase over a period of seven (7 years).

Similarly, the latest unemployment rate published by National Bureau of Statistics for third quarter 2017 also shows that Osun still maintains the lowest unemployment rate (5.3%) with the new 6.7% in 2018.