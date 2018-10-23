Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' video

Wizkid has released the visuals for his single, 'Fever'.
The video has a cameo appearance from Tiwa Savage, who starred as Wizkid's lover.
Directed by Meji Alabi, the singer was with Tiwa in different scenes professing his love for his girl.
Wizkid released 'Fever' on October 1, 2018.
‘Fever‘ alongside ‘Master Grove’ are Wizkid's first official singles this year despite featuring on a number of hit releases and they are expected to be on his upcoming album “Made In Lagos.“
The song was produced by Blaq Jerzee with additional production by Northboi and has saxophone by Tosin.
