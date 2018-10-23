Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he was ashamed as his former team were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus in a Champions League encounter played on Tuesday, October 23.

Paulo Dybala was the hero for the Italian champions who surged to the trip of the group after an away victory at Old Trafford.

Manchester United

Manchester United have been in good form after a 3-2 comeback win against Newcastle United and a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in their last Premier League encounters.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a winning return to Old Trafford, but it was Paulo Dybala's goal that gave Juventus the points against Manchester Unitedplay Ronaldo created the goal on his return to Old Trafford (AFP)

Speaking while on punditry duties with BT Sport, Scholes stated that as a supporter and former player of the club the performance was embarrassing.

He said, “Juventus have outclassed United in every area of the pitch I think.

“Credit to Dybala he's finished it well. I give Juventus credit for an away performance against a big club, not a big team as they once were, but they have been so composed. 

“There is such a gulf in class. When United have the ball they look nervous. Is Mourinho happy with that? Maybe he is. Who knows? When you're watching that you are a little bit embarrassed."

Paul Scholesplay Paul Scholes gave a damning assessment on Manchester United players (BT Sport)

His co-pundit Rio Ferdinand, also backed Scholes as he revealed that there is a difference in quality between the two clubs.

Juventus

He said, "It's very similar to the last two games going a goal behind.

“If I was to try and sum that game up you'd say it was men against boys.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucciplay After the game Mourinho hailed the Juventus defence (AFP)

“We asked for a fast start which you'd expect under the lights in the Champions League. It's been a lethargic first half and the shape and invention of this Juventus team has caused United plenty of problems.”

Manchester United return to action in the Premier League when they host Everton in their next fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 28.

