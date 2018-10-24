Mourinho’s praise of Juventus contains sting for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has mastered the art of the “double-edged compliment” as exemplified by his praise for Juventus, after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat by the Italians.
But it would have made uncomfortable listening for his club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, after they lost the UEFA Champions League game at Old Trafford.
Manchester United were outclassed by the Serie A giants and Mourinho made no effort to sugar-coat that reality, but his comments were a thinly-veiled critique of the club’s direction.
“Juventus are champions for seven years. I think seven years in a row. Two UEFA Champions League finals in the last four or five years and not happy with what they have. They want more, they want more,” the former Inter Milan coach told reporters.
“They want more. They had (Gonzalo) Higuain and (Paulo) Dybala, they want more. They go for Ronaldo. They go for the best players in the world. Big club with a big past, with a big desire to have a big future,” he said.
Mourinho conceded his team was “a bit” behind the level of Juventus and the elite.
“To go to the Juventus level? FC Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? How can you reach that level? Manchester City level? How can you reach this level?” he pondered.
Mourinho spent much of the pre-season criticising what he views as the club’s lack of investment in the transfer market.
This was in spite of spending close to 400 million pounds ($519.32 million) since he arrived at Old Trafford in 2016.
Asked if Manchester United needed investment to reach the level of those clubs Mourinho replied bluntly “Yes”.
The Portuguese’s biggest frustration was the failure to bring in a major reinforcement in the centre of defence.
And it was perhaps no coincidence that he highlighted Juve’s two centre-halves, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, for particular praise.
“Mr. Bonucci and Mr. Chiellini could go to Harvard University and give classes on how to be a central defender,” he said.
Mourinho admitted when the draw was made he thought Manchester United would be battling with Valencia for runners-up spot behind Juventus.
Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after melee
“We knew it would be a fight with Valencia for second position,” the Portuguese, whose side are now five points behind Juventus but two ahead of Valencia in Group H, said.
In spite of the defeat, Mourinho was satisfied with his side’s performance.
“We played against one of the biggest candidates to win the UEFA Champions League and we did the possible to get a different result, especially because the way we played in the second half,” he said.
“Juventus managed to hide the ball from us and frustrated our intention to be positive. In the second half, we were more aggressive and that’s a big effort by the boys. We didn’t really have attacking options on the bench to try.”
Related Articles
Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari
- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of
Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo
- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in
FG to limit number of children per mother
The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Mixed reactions trail Fayose’s tenure in Ekiti
Some indigenes of Ekiti on Wednesday assessed the tenure of the immediate past governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, with knocks and kudos.Some of the
Justice Ukeje’s new book for launch Oct 23
By Henry Ojelu A new book titled Intrinsic and Extrinsic Aid to the Interpretation of the Constitution, Statutes and Private Documents, written by former Chief Judge, Federal
Sports: Christian Yelich accused Manny Machado of being a dirty player and reportedly called him a potty word after controversial play in NLCS
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a thrilling Game 4 of the NLCS with a walk-off single in the 13th inning to even the series, 2-2.
Oba Elegushi promises to change fortunes of Nigerian sports
His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi(Kusenla III), the youngest Oba in Lagos has promised to change the fortunes of Nigerian Sportsmen and women in
Minimum wage: Labour holds nationwide mass protest Oct 30
Vows not to negotiate figure again with govtSays 2019 elections’ll be pay back time for govt By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Johnbosco Agbakwuru Organised Labour, yesterday, fixed Tuesday,October
Politics: In a fiery warning to rivals, Putin says any country that nukes Russia will 'drop dead'
Putin warned that rivals like the US that aggressors who strike Russia will perish as sinners, while Russian "martyrs" will go to heaven. Boasting
Post Your Comment below: >>