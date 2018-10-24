Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Infantino says Qatar 2022 to be best FIFA World Cup yet



FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed Qatar’s progress on infrastructure ahead of its 2022 World Cup and said the tournament is poised to be the best one yet.

Qatar’s tiny size, high temperatures and lack of ready stadium infrastructure have prompted some to question FIFA’s decision to make it host.

Infantino
Fifa President, Gianni Infantino

But the desert state has since launched huge construction projects and promised to complete seven new stadiums by 2020.

“You can see the progress which is being made here four years before kickoff,” Infantino who spoke during a visit to the next host nation on Tuesday said.

This was via a statement from Qatar’s local World Cup organising committee, after the FIFA head toured the 40,000-seater Al Wakrah stadium.

“The stadium is very impressive. When you enter here you immediately feel how imposing it is.”

“The Russian World Cup has been the best ever but the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar — I am sure — will be even better,” Infantino added.

The next tournament’s logistics were further complicated last year when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar.

They had accused their regional neighbour of financing terrorism, a charge Qatar denies.

Nigeria can drive poverty reduction in sub-Saharan Africa – Ezekwesili

Qatar has nonetheless said it was pushing ahead with ambitious infrastructure plans to host the World Cup, which was the centrepiece of Doha’s strategy to project itself on the global stage.

It has since inaugurated a $7.4 billion (£5.7 billion) port and expects to open its first metro by the end of this year.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 04:41:00 Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of

0 News 24/10/2018 04:49:00 Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in

0 News 24/10/2018 04:50:00 FG to limit number of children per mother

FG to limit number of children per mother

The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/10/2018 08:27:00 Omo-Agege withdraws contempt charge against Saraki, says I’ve been paid

Omo-Agege withdraws contempt charge against Saraki, says I’ve been paid

By Ikechukwu NnochiriABUJA – Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday, withdrew the suit he filed to commit the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to prison for

0 News 19/10/2018 07:10:00 Sports: Mourinho all-out to save his job against former club as United visits Stamford Bridge

Sports: Mourinho all-out to save his job against former club as United visits Stamford Bridge

It’s back to business for Premier League teams as club football returns in all leagues across Europe and it does return with few high-profile fixtures.The

0 News 23/10/2018 23:46:00 Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League

Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League

Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria

0 News 22/10/2018 10:45:00 Nestlé Nigeria raises awareness on healthy lifestyles in Lagos

Nestlé Nigeria raises awareness on healthy lifestyles in Lagos

By Chris Onuoha Nestlé Nigeria celebrated this year’s International Chef’s Day by hosting chefs and school children at the company’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos.  In line with

0 News 21/10/2018 12:24:00 Ikpea reaffairms no faction in Nigeria Football Supporters Club

Ikpea reaffairms no faction in Nigeria Football Supporters Club

Lagos – Samuel Ikpea, the National Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), says there is nothing like factions in the body set up to cheer

0 News 21/10/2018 14:42:00 Tech: A woman spotted her relatives' call for 'HELP' in photos NOAA took of Hurricane Michael's aftermath, and the program could revolutionize the way people are rescued after disasters

Tech: A woman spotted her relatives' call for 'HELP' in photos NOAA took of Hurricane Michael's aftermath, and the program could revolutionize the way people are rescued after disasters

One of the feel-good stories to come out of Hurricane Michael was the woman who spotted her relatives' call for help thanks to interactive maps

Most Watched Movies

cron