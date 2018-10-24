Infantino says Qatar 2022 to be best FIFA World Cup yet

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed Qatar’s progress on infrastructure ahead of its 2022 World Cup and said the tournament is poised to be the best one yet.
Qatar’s tiny size, high temperatures and lack of ready stadium infrastructure have prompted some to question FIFA’s decision to make it host.
But the desert state has since launched huge construction projects and promised to complete seven new stadiums by 2020.
“You can see the progress which is being made here four years before kickoff,” Infantino who spoke during a visit to the next host nation on Tuesday said.
This was via a statement from Qatar’s local World Cup organising committee, after the FIFA head toured the 40,000-seater Al Wakrah stadium.
“The stadium is very impressive. When you enter here you immediately feel how imposing it is.”
“The Russian World Cup has been the best ever but the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar — I am sure — will be even better,” Infantino added.
The next tournament’s logistics were further complicated last year when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar.
They had accused their regional neighbour of financing terrorism, a charge Qatar denies.
Nigeria can drive poverty reduction in sub-Saharan Africa – Ezekwesili
Qatar has nonetheless said it was pushing ahead with ambitious infrastructure plans to host the World Cup, which was the centrepiece of Doha’s strategy to project itself on the global stage.
It has since inaugurated a $7.4 billion (£5.7 billion) port and expects to open its first metro by the end of this year.
Related Articles
Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari
- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of
Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo
- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in
FG to limit number of children per mother
The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Omo-Agege withdraws contempt charge against Saraki, says I’ve been paid
By Ikechukwu NnochiriABUJA – Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday, withdrew the suit he filed to commit the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to prison for
Sports: Mourinho all-out to save his job against former club as United visits Stamford Bridge
It’s back to business for Premier League teams as club football returns in all leagues across Europe and it does return with few high-profile fixtures.The
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Nestlé Nigeria raises awareness on healthy lifestyles in Lagos
By Chris Onuoha Nestlé Nigeria celebrated this year’s International Chef’s Day by hosting chefs and school children at the company’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos. In line with
Ikpea reaffairms no faction in Nigeria Football Supporters Club
Lagos – Samuel Ikpea, the National Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), says there is nothing like factions in the body set up to cheer
Tech: A woman spotted her relatives' call for 'HELP' in photos NOAA took of Hurricane Michael's aftermath, and the program could revolutionize the way people are rescued after disasters
One of the feel-good stories to come out of Hurricane Michael was the woman who spotted her relatives' call for help thanks to interactive maps
Post Your Comment below: >>