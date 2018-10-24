Rivers communities demand justice for victims of 2015 election violence

By Egufe Yafugborhi
PORT HAR-COURT— COMMUNITIES in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the Federal Government to guarantee justice for those killed before and during the 2015 general elections in the state.
The communities made the plea to the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Mr. Tonye Cole, who was on consultative visit party.
Rivers APC Crisis: Factions in conflict of interpretations as Supreme Court upholds High Court Order
A chieftain of the party in Krigene, headquarters of Osumini-South Ward 6, Eze Ahiakwo, had narrated to Cole how people including Chief Christopher Ahidu, were killed in November 2014.
Former Leader of Rivers Assembly and Director-General of Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, said the violence that greeted the 2015 election led to the killing of many youths.
Presidential Primaries : Rivers APC members vote for Buhari’s candidacy
Responding, Cole said: “There will be no more death in this town, no more waste of lives in this town.
“Your message has been heard loud and clear. It has been captured. Don’t worry about it. There is no peace in this area because of the killings that occurred here.”
Related Articles
Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari
- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of
Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo
- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in
FG to limit number of children per mother
The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Davido steals show at Felabration 2018 grand finale
Following series of mind-blowing musical performances from both budding and heavyweight Nigerian musicians during the just concluded Felabration 2018, held at New Afrika Shrine, pop
18 dead after train flips in Taiwan
At least 18 people have died after an express train derailed and flipped over on a popular coastal tourist route in Taiwan on Sunday, the
Lagos based data centre earns Microsoft Gold status
West Africa’s largest full-scale data centre provider, Lagos-based MDXI has attained the Gold Data Centre certification from Microsoft. The status strengthens its position as one of
Osinbajo visits Bayelsa flood victims, says disaster is monumental
Yenagoa, Oct. 19, 2018 The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday described the flood that ravaged some communities in Bayelsa as a “monumental disaster.” Osinbajo
N22.6bn entitlements: FG begins payment to ex-Nigeria Airways workers
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Atiku pledges to revamp Nigerian economy, fight corruption – PDP
Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was set to revamp Nigerian economy through the creation of qualitative employment
Post Your Comment below: >>