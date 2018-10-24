Ondo APC moves towards reconciliation

By Dayo Johnson, Akure
AHEAD of next year’s election, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has called for a genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved members following the conclusion of the primaries.
Sen. Sani joins PRP
The state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin made the call at Ode Irele, area of the state during an empowerment programme by the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Pastor, Emmanuel Igbasan.
Adetimehin appealed to party members to close ranks and support the party reconciliation efforts so as to ensure victory in the forthcoming elections.
Group raises alarm over destruction of PDP billboards in Enugu
He charged ward chairmen in the State to redouble their efforts to ensure that genuine reconciliation takes place in their various domains.
A statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said “it was not unusual for members to be negatively affected by some decisions of the party leaders, but the ability to manage the crisis and forge ahead was of utmost importance.
2019: Herdsmen vow to remove Ortom in 2019
He explained that government patronage might not get to everybody at the same time, adding, “certainly it would go round if party members keep faith and agitate within the fold.”
Adetimehin said the State had thus far expended the available resources to promote people’s well-being.
Related Articles
Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari
- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of
Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo
- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in
FG to limit number of children per mother
The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Do the right thing - Singer Omawumi says as she blasts 2 major presidential candidates during performance (video)
Female singer Omawumi is one of the outspoken artist there is. Her music, filled with such vibrancy, has touched on several contemporary ills within the
Police Dismiss Officer Who Obtained N1.5m From Abuja Lady Under False Pretences
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has dismissed Sergeant Jolaosho Olusola, who collected the sum of N1.5 million from an Abuja resident with a promise to
2019: Supreme Court sets aside Appeal Court’s decision on Rivers APC congresses
- The Supreme Court has set-aside an interim order of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt- The order had given the APC, the nod
Much ado about Football Supporters Club
By Patrick OmorodionThe last time I checked the dictionary meaning of supporters, I read they are people who support someone or something, for example a political
I am baffled by the conversation, plot to eliminate me, Fayose tells EFCC boss
..says he remains resolutely oppose to BuhariFormer Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose who presently is being detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission
Aisha Alhassan: Rage of a Woman scorned
By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo For lovers of literature and the work of art, the idiom, “Heav’n has no Rage, like Love to Hatred turn’d, Nor Hell
Post Your Comment below: >>