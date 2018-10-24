Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Ondo APC moves towards reconciliation



By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AHEAD of next year’s election, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has called for a genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved members following the conclusion of the primaries.

APC-logo

Sen. Sani joins PRP

The state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin made the call at Ode Irele, area of the state during an empowerment programme by the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Pastor, Emmanuel Igbasan.

Adetimehin appealed to party members to close ranks and support the party reconciliation efforts so as to ensure victory in the forthcoming elections.

Group raises alarm over destruction of PDP billboards in Enugu

He charged ward chairmen in the State to redouble their efforts to ensure that genuine reconciliation takes place in their various domains.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said “it was not unusual for members to be negatively affected by some decisions of the party leaders, but the ability to manage the crisis and forge ahead was of utmost importance.

2019: Herdsmen vow to remove Ortom in 2019

He explained that government patronage might not get to everybody at the same time, adding, “certainly it would go round if party members keep faith and agitate within the fold.”

Adetimehin said the State had thus far expended the available resources  to promote people’s well-being.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 04:41:00 Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of

0 News 24/10/2018 04:49:00 Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in

0 News 24/10/2018 04:50:00 FG to limit number of children per mother

FG to limit number of children per mother

The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 04:09:00 Do the right thing - Singer Omawumi says as she blasts 2 major presidential candidates during performance (video)

Do the right thing - Singer Omawumi says as she blasts 2 major presidential candidates during performance (video)

Female singer Omawumi is one of the outspoken artist there is. Her music, filled with such vibrancy, has touched on several contemporary ills within the

0 News 17/10/2018 16:15:00 Police Dismiss Officer Who Obtained N1.5m From Abuja Lady Under False Pretences

Police Dismiss Officer Who Obtained N1.5m From Abuja Lady Under False Pretences

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has dismissed Sergeant Jolaosho Olusola, who collected the sum of N1.5 million from an Abuja resident with a promise to

0 News 22/10/2018 11:09:00 2019: Supreme Court sets aside Appeal Court’s decision on Rivers APC congresses

2019: Supreme Court sets aside Appeal Court’s decision on Rivers APC congresses

- The Supreme Court has set-aside an interim order of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt- The order had given the APC, the nod

0 News 21/10/2018 11:10:00 Much ado about Football Supporters Club

Much ado about Football Supporters Club

By Patrick OmorodionThe last time I checked the dictionary meaning of  supporters, I read they are people who support someone or something, for example a political

0 News 18/10/2018 15:29:00 I am baffled by the conversation, plot to eliminate me, Fayose tells EFCC boss

I am baffled by the conversation, plot to eliminate me, Fayose tells EFCC boss

..says he remains resolutely oppose to BuhariFormer Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose who presently is being detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission

0 News 20/10/2018 19:30:00 Aisha Alhassan: Rage of a Woman scorned

Aisha Alhassan: Rage of a Woman scorned

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo For lovers of literature and the work of art, the idiom, “Heav’n has no Rage, like Love to Hatred turn’d, Nor Hell

Most Watched Movies

cron