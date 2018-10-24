Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

I’m still in PDP – Ike Ekweremadu



The Deputy Senate President and one of the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South East, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has said that he is still in the PDP.

Senator Ekweremadu reacting to speculations that he was planning to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday said that he is still in the PDP and that his path in politics was in the hands of the Almighty God.

•Senator Ekewremadu

He also said that his vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count.

He said ‘I am presently out of the country on a prescheduled engagement.

‘In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.

APC deserves re-election in view of its achievements — Buhari

‘Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this.

‘My vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count. As leaders, we must be mindful of this, for any system built on anything less will not endure.

‘I am grateful to you – members of my family, my friends, political associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond – for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support.

‘Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP.’

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 04:41:00 Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of

0 News 24/10/2018 04:49:00 Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in

0 News 24/10/2018 04:50:00 FG to limit number of children per mother

FG to limit number of children per mother

The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 14:00:00 I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari – Fani-Kayode

I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he will rather die than than join the All Progressives Congress, APC, Fani-Kayode on his

0 News 19/10/2018 03:46:00 SON confirms human flesh in Chinese drugs

SON confirms human flesh in Chinese drugs

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has confirmed the receipt of a letter sent on Chinese Drugs reported to be made from human flesh. The National

0 News 22/10/2018 16:25:00 Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri plotting a surprise move for highly rated Argentina forward and it is not Higuain

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri plotting a surprise move for highly rated Argentina forward and it is not Higuain

- Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is set to add depth to his attack when the winter transfer window opens- He is eyeing a move for

0 News 19/10/2018 14:46:00 Osinbajo visits Bayelsa flood victims, says disaster is monumental

Osinbajo visits Bayelsa flood victims, says disaster is monumental

Yenagoa, Oct. 19, 2018  The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday described the flood that ravaged some communities in Bayelsa as a “monumental disaster.” Osinbajo

0 News 20/10/2018 15:15:00 9 things the porn industry gets right when it comes to STIs

9 things the porn industry gets right when it comes to STIs

“If you really want to fuck like a porn star,” says adult performer Michael Vegas, “then you need to get tested and know your status.”Adult performers

0 News 18/10/2018 12:49:00 Tech: Mysterious big data company Palantir is reportedly looking at an IPO — and could see a valuation of $41 billion

Tech: Mysterious big data company Palantir is reportedly looking at an IPO — and could see a valuation of $41 billion

Palantir, a secretive data analytics company cofounded by Peter Thiel, is in talks about going public in 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Most Watched Movies

cron