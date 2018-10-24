I’m still in PDP – Ike Ekweremadu

The Deputy Senate President and one of the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South East, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has said that he is still in the PDP.
Senator Ekweremadu reacting to speculations that he was planning to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday said that he is still in the PDP and that his path in politics was in the hands of the Almighty God.
He also said that his vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count.
He said ‘I am presently out of the country on a prescheduled engagement.
‘In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.
‘Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this.
‘My vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count. As leaders, we must be mindful of this, for any system built on anything less will not endure.
‘I am grateful to you – members of my family, my friends, political associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond – for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support.
‘Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP.’
