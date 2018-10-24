2019: Warri Urhobo PDP leaders vow to deliver Okowa, Opuoru

By Lucky Oji

WARRI—TWO prominent Warri Urhobo Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba and Dr Israel Abido, Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, have vowed to deliver Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP Warri South Constituency 11 Delta State House of Assembly candidate, Matthew Opuoru in 2019.

Okowa

The two PDP chieftains who are also leaders of the PDP Okere Urhobo and PDP Agbarha Warri respectively made the vow during Opuoru’s condolence visit to Chief Okumagba and Chief Abido.

They acknowledged that Opuoru won the primaries which they adjudged to be credible and also commended Governor Okowa for doing very well to deserve the support of Warri Urhobo and Deltans in the 2019 general elections.

While promising the people of Warri South Constituency 11 a quality representation if voted into power in 2019, Hon Opuoru extended his hands of fellowship to other aspirants who lost at the contest, saying that there is no victor, no vanquish in the contest.Hon. Opuoru was advised by both PDP leaders to live up to expectation of the people of the constituency if he wins the election.