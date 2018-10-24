Things are not right with Nigeria - Sultan

- Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar says things are not well with Nigeria

Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto has declared that things are not right with Nigeria. The respected monarch cited issues of kidnappings, killings in some sections of the nation in arriving at this statement.

He disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, October 23, at the ‘National Dialogue for Democratic Stability’ organised by the Alumni Association of the National Institute.

He also warned that politicians might want to orchestrate the type of violent crisis that rocked Kaduna last week in which over 50 persons were killed by hooligans.

“I cannot say things are right with Nigeria; things are not right with Nigeria. We all know that and that’s why we have these security issues, kidnappings, killings, everywhere, everywhere you find a community.

“One of the saddest things that have happened in the last five days is the killing in Kaduna. If you know how these killings started, you would feel so bad. It is not a religious crisis; it was caused by people who don’t have jobs, they are hungry, they want to lead a good life.

“You would find that all that took place was the looting of shops, that’s all, nothing more. There was no burning of churches and mosques. People were going about killing people, breaking cars.

“As we inch closer to elections, we are going to get worse scenarios because politicians would definitely use it to do whatever they want, to scuttle elections or to make sure they are at an advantaged position,” he said.

Legit.ng had reported the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged Nigerians to shun all forms of conflict and violence before, during and after the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Abubakar, represented by the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo-Yamusa III, made the appeal on Tuesday, September 18, in Abuja at a peace declaration summit.

