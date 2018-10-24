Group blows hot over Atiku's nomination of Obi as running mate, vows to work against him in 2019

- A forum in the northern part of Nigeria has threatened to work against the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election

- The forum, Northern Youth Leaders Forum, wants Atiku to drop Peter Obi as running mate

- The forum had a meeting with the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum has threatened to mobilise its over six million members against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, if the latter fails to drop Peter Obi as his running mate.

Vanguard reports that the threat was given at a meeting with former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, October 22.

Legit.ng gathers that the group, which prides itself as the apex body of 46 youth organisations in the north, asked Atiku to drop Obi if he hopes to earn the north's support.

After the meeting with Obasanjo, the national chairman of the group, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, said that the body had been instrumental to the electoral victories of successive presidents since 1999.

According to the group, it was instrumental in President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory and it also played a major role in the reconciliation between Atiku and Obasanjo.

The chairman of the group said Obi's nomination as Atiku's running mate was causing controversy in the southeast, adding that 70 percent of Emirs and other traditional rulers in the north would not support Atiku's nomination of Obi.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following the controversy trailing the nomination of former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections, an Igbo group described the action of southeast PDP governors as shameful.

Recall that the governor of Ebonyi state, other southeast governors and leaders in the zone rejected the choice of Obi as the party's running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Condemning their rejection, the Igbo group, Igbo Ekunie, described their action as shameful and undeserving of real and genuine leaders.

