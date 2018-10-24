Judge withdraws from court case challenging Imo APC governorship primary

- There is stalemate in the court case challenging the Imo APC governorship primary

- The court has adjourned hearing in the case indefinitely

- The decision was taken after a petition was filed against the case

An FCT High Court in Bwari, on Tuesday, October 23, adjourned hearing in the Imo state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries tussle indefinitely.

The presiding judge, Justice Othman Musa announced the adjournment after reading a petition against his proceedings, signed by one Bisike Chinaka, APC deputy chairman in Imo state.

He said that the petitioner alleged that he showed bias and favoritism in the proceedings of the matter before it, while accusing the court of granting orders in favour of Senator Hope Uzodima, who is a party in the matter.

READ ALSO: Trouble for APC as chieftain, thousands defect to PDP in Delta

Musa, after reading out the petition, explained that he would not be able to proceed with the matter, while adding that since the petition was copied to the Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello, he would however, await the reaction of his boss.

The petition, he said, was dated Monday, October 22.

Part of the petition read: “We have noticed that the proceedings before you which we have keenly watched, appeared to be skewed in favour of Hope Uzodinma instead of both parties being treated equally.

“For instance, the court is always referring to the order to show cause granted in favour of Hope Uzodinma, while ignoring the others made in favour of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as though the latter orders were made by an inferior court.

“We strongly accuse you of bias and unable to discharge the oath of your office as such recuse yourself forthwith and remit the case file to the chief judge.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the convener of the APC Restoration Coalition in Imo, Dr. Theodore Ekechi, has said that contrary to speculations, the party is yet to choose a candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Ekechi also said that the inability of Governor Rochas Okorocha to have his way in the ongoing political crisis in the state has exposed him as a paper weight in Imo politics.

“The present crisis in our party in the state has shown clearly that he does not have the political weight being attributed to him and that APC as a party is not in his grips.

“So it is now left for the people to take over the party and work towards saving the party in the state, knowing that the party belongs to them and not to one man," he said.

Nigeria News: President Buhari's Return Will Teach Nigerians Sense | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng