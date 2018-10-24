Judge withdraws from court case challenging Imo APC governorship primary

- There is stalemate in the court case challenging the Imo APC governorship primary
- The court has adjourned hearing in the case indefinitely
- The decision was taken after a petition was filed against the case
An FCT High Court in Bwari, on Tuesday, October 23, adjourned hearing in the Imo state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries tussle indefinitely.
The presiding judge, Justice Othman Musa announced the adjournment after reading a petition against his proceedings, signed by one Bisike Chinaka, APC deputy chairman in Imo state.
He said that the petitioner alleged that he showed bias and favoritism in the proceedings of the matter before it, while accusing the court of granting orders in favour of Senator Hope Uzodima, who is a party in the matter.
READ ALSO: Trouble for APC as chieftain, thousands defect to PDP in Delta
Musa, after reading out the petition, explained that he would not be able to proceed with the matter, while adding that since the petition was copied to the Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello, he would however, await the reaction of his boss.
The petition, he said, was dated Monday, October 22.
Part of the petition read: “We have noticed that the proceedings before you which we have keenly watched, appeared to be skewed in favour of Hope Uzodinma instead of both parties being treated equally.
“For instance, the court is always referring to the order to show cause granted in favour of Hope Uzodinma, while ignoring the others made in favour of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as though the latter orders were made by an inferior court.
“We strongly accuse you of bias and unable to discharge the oath of your office as such recuse yourself forthwith and remit the case file to the chief judge.”
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, the convener of the APC Restoration Coalition in Imo, Dr. Theodore Ekechi, has said that contrary to speculations, the party is yet to choose a candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.
Ekechi also said that the inability of Governor Rochas Okorocha to have his way in the ongoing political crisis in the state has exposed him as a paper weight in Imo politics.
“The present crisis in our party in the state has shown clearly that he does not have the political weight being attributed to him and that APC as a party is not in his grips.
“So it is now left for the people to take over the party and work towards saving the party in the state, knowing that the party belongs to them and not to one man," he said.
Nigeria News: President Buhari's Return Will Teach Nigerians Sense | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari
- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of
Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo
- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in
FG to limit number of children per mother
The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Sports: Saquon Barkley remains quiet amid New York Giants' media circus
Despite having offensive firepower in one-handed catching sensation Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie running back Saquon Barkley, the New York Giants sit at the bottom
Our policy targeting at youths, women empowerment to be unveiled soon — Atiku
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said his policy document targeting at creating an enabling environment for the youths and women to
Finance: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, NFLX, ACB)
Global markets slump as a 'poisonous brewing cauldron' of risks spooks investors. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell close to 3% and Germany's DAX is down
Teachers Day: Plateau SUBEB intensifies search for quality primary education
When Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark World Teachers’ Day last week, Prof. Mathew Sule, Executive Chairman, Plateau State Universal Basic Education
Learn interesting details about Pasuma's houses
This article is dedicated to one of the most talented and controversial Nigerian artists, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma. We are going to discuss Wasiu Alabi Pasuma
FG, Oracle Academy partner on new computing education pathways for students
By Emmanuel Elebeke ABUJA—Oracle Academy on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education of Nigeria (FMoE) to create new computing education pathways for
Post Your Comment below: >>