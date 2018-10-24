Ondo APC begins reconciliation moves ahead of 2019

- Ondo state APC chapter has started a reconciliation move
- The move is expedient to bury the grievances generated by the primaries
- Members still aggrieved have been urged to let the bygone be
In its preparation to bury all the swords in their scabbards, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo state has embarked on peace move ahead of the coming general elections, Vanguard reports.
The assurance was given by the chairman of the party in the state, Ade Adetimehin at Ode Irele, area during an empowerment programme by the commissioner for budget and planning in the state, Pastor, Emmanuel Igbasan.
Legit.ng gathers that the recently concluded APC primaries in Ondo had generated controversies and animosity among party members, with some threatening to dump the party.
But Adetimehin has called for mutual understanding and respect for the party's decision, adding that all would be fine with the reconciliation moves.
Also in a statement by the state publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, aggrieved members were urged to manage the crisis rocking the party well ahead of 2019. He similarly added that dividends of government can only come when party members persevere.
He said: “It was not unusual for members to be negatively affected by some decisions of the party leaders, but the ability to manage the crisis and forge ahead was of utmost importance.
“Certainly it would go round if party members keep faith and agitate within the fold.”
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some aggrieved loyalists of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state were reportedly planning to defect to other political parties.
They were not happy over an alleged imposition of candidates by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.
The aggrieved members claimed they were shunned out from contesting during the primaries by the party’s NWC.
