How Ooni of Ife lied to me that I'll be the next queen - Nigerian lady cries out on Facebook

A Nigerian lady has taken to her Facebook profile to call out the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for getting married to Olori Shilekunola Oluwaseyi Naomi. Ooni of Ife officially unveiled his new bride on Thursday, October 18.

Just five days after his pronouncement of Naomi as queen, a self-acclaimed jilted lover, Elizabeth Odunlami took to Facebook and revealed what transpired between her and the Oba Ogunwusi.

According to Odunlami, Ooni of Ife not only promised her marriage but allegedly used her name for business transactions that ran into millions of dollars in the United States (US). Odunlami added that she would not have shared this on social media but the humiliation was too much to bear.

Ooni of Ife lied to me that I'll be the next queen - Nigerian lady Elizabeth Odunlami

Odunlami hails from Ijebu, attends the Celestial Church of Christ, lives in New York and worked at the African Charities of America.

Her Facebook post reads: “Kabiyesi Enitan Ogunwusi, I'm thanking you for the disappointment after using my real biological name to execute your contract from Mr John in California. As a matter of fact, you promised me to be your next queen before Naomi, whenever i asked you if you have someone, you were always in denial. On certainty, you told me that all your so-called spiritualists positively accepted me as your new queen, that shouldn't listen to rumors, always communicating with me every day promising me ticket to Nigeria soon. Had it been that i knew you're a liar, do u think that I'll release all my personal informations to both you and your contractor that died in ghastly accident, you put tears in my naked eyes and give joy to Naomi after getting your plenty million contracts successfully and also told me after Olojo festival that you're sending me ticket to board airline to Nigeria. If want to deal with you in America way, you'll be arrested by USA, but for the sake of love that I have for Yoruba Land, I'll leave you with Judgment of God Oonirisa Oba Funfun Nene. For those making Jess of me on Facebook continue making Jess of me. I'm already successful and I'm a pillar. Nobody tackle with me. Vengeance is Lord between me and you Akande Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi. AdabiArojahadafun iwo ati PA ti mo designated to bring the contract to you at your lle-Ife palace. Idajo Olorun Esan a wo afin e soon wa mo wipe emi gangan ni atupa Jesu.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ooni of Ife’s former queen, Zaynab Otiti Obanor, took to her Instagram handle to congratulate her ex-husband and new wife, Prophetess Shilekunola Oluwaseyi Naomi on their union.

