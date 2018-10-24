Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Out of favour Chelsea superstar wanted by top European clubs in January



- Former Barcelona star Fabregas wants to quit Chelsea in January

- He has been relegated to the bench since the arrival of new boss Sarri this summer

- Galatasaray and a few other top clubs are monitoring his situation at the club

Out of favour Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas is reportedly wanted by Turkish Super League side Galatasaray.

The former Arsenal captain has not tasted Premier League action this term since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri from Napoli this summer.

Having fallen down the pecking order with the signing of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic during the summer transfer window.

READ ALSO: Hoffenheim and Olympic Lyon play out to entertaining 3-3 draw

He has however made three appearances in other competitions for Blues but has neither scored nor assisted a goal.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 04:41:00 Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of

0 News 24/10/2018 04:49:00 Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in

0 News 24/10/2018 04:50:00 FG to limit number of children per mother

FG to limit number of children per mother

The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/10/2018 08:10:00 "My staff have been told to cut ties with me," says CEO of House of Christine Art and Designs

"My staff have been told to cut ties with me," says CEO of House of Christine Art and Designs

Christine Kato, who believes femininity isn't as celebrated as it should be, showcases her statement bag design for Breast Cancer Awareness.Running all through October, Breast

0 News 22/10/2018 19:06:00 Rivers Ijaw endors Governor Wike for a second term

Rivers Ijaw endors Governor Wike for a second term

In appreciation of his massive roll out of projects in Ijaw Local Government Areas,Rivers Ijaws have endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

0 News 19/10/2018 22:25:00 Strategy: A tuition-free college education could soon become a reality for some residents in Virginia

Strategy: A tuition-free college education could soon become a reality for some residents in Virginia

The University of Virginia's new president, Jim Ryan, announced during his inaugural ceremony that some in-state students will be able to attend the school tuition-free.

0 News 17/10/2018 19:39:00 NFIU REPORT: Emmanuel denies drawing cash from security vote acct

NFIU REPORT: Emmanuel denies drawing cash from security vote acct

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo—Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has faulted a report by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, alleging that the state government

0 News 19/10/2018 08:28:00 Arsenal set to battle Barcelona, 1 other La Liga club side to the signature of want-away Liverpool star

Arsenal set to battle Barcelona, 1 other La Liga club side to the signature of want-away Liverpool star

- Arsenal are considering a move for Liverpool star Alberto Moreno- His current deal with the Anfield side expires in the summer of 2019- Real

0 News 18/10/2018 23:50:00 Executive Order 6: We want to attack economic base of corrupt persons — AGF

Executive Order 6: We want to attack economic base of corrupt persons — AGF

By Henry Ojelu & Prince Okafor Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubarka Malami, has said the essence of the Executive Order 6

Most Watched Movies

cron