Out of favour Chelsea superstar wanted by top European clubs in January

Out of favour Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas is reportedly wanted by Turkish Super League side Galatasaray.
The former Arsenal captain has not tasted Premier League action this term since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri from Napoli this summer.
Having fallen down the pecking order with the signing of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic during the summer transfer window.
He has however made three appearances in other competitions for Blues but has neither scored nor assisted a goal.
Former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is also ahead of the Spaniard at the Stamford Bridge this season.
And this has forced the former Barcelona star consider a move away from the club when the transfer window opens in January.
Sunsport reports that the Super Lig giants lead the chase to land the Blues star in a bid to add depth to their squad.
Gala are top of the league this season with a handful of imported veterans, like Brazilian defenders Mariano and Maicon, Fabregas could slot in alongside.
Italian League giants AC Milan have also linked with a move for the Spanish playmaker, while MLS clubs are also monitoring his situation.
Legit.ng previously reported that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas as he enters the final leg of his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Daily Mail quoting The Mirror claim the former Arsenal midfielder is wanted Diego Simeone to improve his side's midfield.
The Spaniard has been a regular in Chelsea set up since the arrival of 59-year-old Maurizio Sarri, but slowed down after an injury, at the commencement of the new campaign.
