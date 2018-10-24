Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

FG to limit number of children per mother



The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in Nigeria.

The FG said the move was aimed at addressing one of the “great challenges” in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Nigerian government.

Speaking at the fourth Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, on Tuesday, October 23,

She said: “We have been engaging traditional rulers and other leaders. Specificthe minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, said Nigeria's population had been identified as one of the great challenges confronting the successful implementation of the ERGP.ally, we have found out that to be able to address one of the great challenges that we identified in the ERGP, which is the growth in our population, we need to engage these institutions.

“And we hope that with their support, we will get to a point where we can come out with the policy that limits the number of children that a mother can have because that is important for sustaining our growth," Ahmed said.

The minister also argued that the plan would be sustained as it was purely a document that focused on the development of the Nigerian economy.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the National Population Commission (NPC) has put Nigeria’s current population at 198 million people with urban population growing at an average annual growth rate of about 6.5%.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The chairman of NPC, Eze Duruiheoma, said Nigeria remains the most populous in Africa, the seventh globally with an estimated population of over 198 million.

The recent World Population Prospects predicts that by 2050, Nigeria will become the third most populated country in the world.

What does Nigeria need right now? (Nigerian Street Interview) | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 04:41:00 Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state- The minority whip of

0 News 24/10/2018 04:49:00 Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

Tell Atiku to drop Obi or he will lose in 2019 - Youths warn Obasanjo

- A northern youth group has warned Atiku Abubakar to drop Peter Obi as running mate- The group said Obi’s choice was causing friction in

0 News 24/10/2018 04:50:00 FG to limit number of children per mother

FG to limit number of children per mother

The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 16:42:00 Super Falcons grouped with South Africa, Zambia, Kenya in 2018 Women AFCON draw

Super Falcons grouped with South Africa, Zambia, Kenya in 2018 Women AFCON draw

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 20/10/2018 17:30:00 My VP position won’t conflict with Gov. Obiano, says Obi

My VP position won’t conflict with Gov. Obiano, says Obi

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 23/10/2018 03:53:00 Igbo leaders not against my nomination — Peter Obi

Igbo leaders not against my nomination — Peter Obi

ABAKALIKI—FORMER Governor of Anambra State and the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi yesterday stated that Igbo leaders including

0 News 20/10/2018 18:13:00 Gladstone outreach holds crusade in Warri

Gladstone outreach holds crusade in Warri

The Gladstone World Gospel Outreach International is to hold a campaign crusade at Okumagba Estate Roundabout in Okumagba Estate area, Warri on 27th   Saturday, October

0 News 17/10/2018 07:35:00 Our policy targeting at youths, women empowerment to be unveiled soon — Atiku

Our policy targeting at youths, women empowerment to be unveiled soon — Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said his policy document targeting at creating an enabling environment for the youths and women to

0 News 19/10/2018 09:04:00 Real Madrid star reacts to claims he was involved in kidnapping

Real Madrid star reacts to claims he was involved in kidnapping

- Benzema has responded to claims he attempted to kidnap his ex-agent- The agent said the Benzema's childhood friend tried to force him into a

Most Watched Movies

cron