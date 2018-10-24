FG to limit number of children per mother

The federal government has said that it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in Nigeria.

The FG said the move was aimed at addressing one of the “great challenges” in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Nigerian government.

Speaking at the fourth Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, on Tuesday, October 23,

She said: “We have been engaging traditional rulers and other leaders. Specificthe minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, said Nigeria's population had been identified as one of the great challenges confronting the successful implementation of the ERGP.ally, we have found out that to be able to address one of the great challenges that we identified in the ERGP, which is the growth in our population, we need to engage these institutions.

“And we hope that with their support, we will get to a point where we can come out with the policy that limits the number of children that a mother can have because that is important for sustaining our growth," Ahmed said.

The minister also argued that the plan would be sustained as it was purely a document that focused on the development of the Nigerian economy.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the National Population Commission (NPC) has put Nigeria’s current population at 198 million people with urban population growing at an average annual growth rate of about 6.5%.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The chairman of NPC, Eze Duruiheoma, said Nigeria remains the most populous in Africa, the seventh globally with an estimated population of over 198 million.

The recent World Population Prospects predicts that by 2050, Nigeria will become the third most populated country in the world.

What does Nigeria need right now? (Nigerian Street Interview) | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng