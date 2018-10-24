Kaduna killings: Mandate military to end crisis now - Reps tell Buhari

- Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna state

- The minority whip of the House, Yakubu Barde, brought a motion on the floor to inform members that several victims were also abducted and had yet to be released

- The motion asked security agencies, especially the police, to identify the perpetrators of the mayhem and bring them to justice

Members of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, October 23, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to order the military and the police to be more proactive in identifying exact areas of the attacks in Southern Kaduna and end the killings immediately.

It was learnt that over 50 lives were lost in the state, starting from October 18, after a crisis erupted at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru local government area of the state.

The Punch reports that the minority whip of the House, Yakubu Barde, brought a motion on the floor to inform members that several victims were also abducted and had yet to be released.

Barde said: “The paramount ruler of the Adara people, the Agom Adara, on receiving the report of the crisis, made an on-the-spot visit to the area, and while on his way back, was abducted alongside with his wife and driver by armed men, with other three persons in his entourage losing their lives.

“Just two days ago, the wife was released but he is still being held and we are not sure if he is alive or dead.”

Barde added that but for the intervention of Governor Nasir el-Rufai and security agencies, the mayhem would have continued to spread like wildfire.

The motion asked security agencies, especially the police, to identify the perpetrators of the mayhem and bring them to justice.

As members debated the motion, they condemned the frequent resort to killings as a solution to minor disagreements.

For instance, a member from Lagos state, Oghene Emma-Igoh, said the lives of Nigerians must be accorded due respect.

According to him, “We call on president to put an end to all these killings happening everywhere in the country.

“If we have to deploy more policemen or the military to end these killings and wanton destruction of property, let us do it.

“Life today means nothing in Nigeria. How can armed hoodlums just block a highway, drag people out of their vehicles and hack them to death?”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Buhari condemned the latest communal violence in Kasuwan Magani in Kaduna state which claimed 55 lives.

This was disclosed in a statement by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

The president said no culture and religion support the disregard for the sanctity of life.

